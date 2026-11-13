Grading the Boston Red Sox’s $58 Million Jake Bauers Signing

The Boston Red Sox have made the first big move of free agency this offseason, as they have signed former Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers to a four-year, $58 million contract. Bauers enjoyed a breakout season while helping the Brewers win the 2026 World Series, and now, he will join a Red Sox team that is looking to make a similar sort of championship run.

After loading up on pitching last offseason, Boston knew it was going to need to address its lineup this time around. Signing Bauers will immediately do that, even if there are some concerns when it comes to this deal. With pen being put to paper, let’s take a closer look at this big free agent signing and give the Red Sox a grade for this move.

Grading the Red Sox’s Jake Bauers Signing

Play

In 2026, Bauers enjoyed one of the more unexpected breakout campaigns of any player in the majors. Entering the year, Bauers had a career bWAR of -1.3, indicating that he literally was worse than a replacement-level player. Last season, Bauers posted a bWAR of 3.3, going from a bench player to a key piece of Milwaukee’s title team.

As the team’s regular starting first baseman, Bauers played in 144 games and hit .266 with 26 home runs and 86 RBIs. All of those figures were easily career-highs for Bauers, and he carried his strong play over the postseason, as he won the 2026 NLCS MVP Award after he hit .286 with one home run and six RBIs in the Brewers’ sweep of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It’s not too hard to see why the Red Sox wanted to sign Bauers, as his 28 home runs would have been the highest figure of any player on their team last year. Considering how Bauers had never come close to putting together the sort of season he just enjoyed, it’s fair to be a bit concerned about handing him a long-term contract that will marry him to the team through his age-34 season.

Boston’s most consistent hitter last season, Willson Contreras, was its primary first baseman, so manager Chad Tracy will have to juggle these guys at this spot throughout the year. Ideally, both Contreras and Bauers will be in the lineup on most nights, as the Red Sox will now focus on moving one of their four outfielders (likely Jarren Duran) and parting ways with Masataka Yoshida in order to open up their designated hitter spot.

Did the Red Sox Make the Right Call in Signing Jake Bauers?

Getty MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 24: Jake Bauers #9 of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field on October 24, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

If you look at just Bauers’ production from last season, this signing is a win for Boston. The problem is that there’s no guarantee he will be able to produce at a similar level moving forward. This move feels strikingly similar to the team’s trade deadline move for Curtis Mead, as the Red Sox are once again banking on a player’s breakout season being legit, rather than just a fluke.

Assuming the Sox can move on from some of their spare parts like Duran and Yoshida now, Bauers should be able to slot into a spot at the heart of the team’s lineup alongside Contreras. With so few good hitters available in free agency, it’s refreshing to see Boston’s front office go out and get its top target early in the offseason, even if the fit isn’t necessarily smooth on paper right now.

Final Grade: B

The Red Sox didn’t have to overpay to land Bauers, so even if this deal doesn’t pan out, it’s not necessarily the end of the world. Landing Bauers should afford the front office the flexibility to move on from some of its spare parts over the next few weeks ahead of a potential lockout, which would make this signing look even better. There’s some risk here, but Boston did well to mitigate it, while also setting itself up for more moves down the line.