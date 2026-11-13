Red Sox Blockbuster Trade Proposal Would Replace Trevor Story With Angels Star

The Boston Red Sox have some important decisions to make this offseason, and one MLB analyst believes the team should consider a blockbuster move to replace veteran shortstop Trevor Story.

Story, who has battled injuries throughout much of his time in Boston, is entering the final guaranteed season of his six-year, $140 million contract.

Sports Illustrated’s Karl Rasmussen recently identified Angels shortstop Zach Neto as the one player the Red Sox should trade for this offseason, even while acknowledging that such a deal is unlikely to materialize.

The proposal would give Boston a potential long-term replacement for Story, although prying Neto away from Los Angeles would almost certainly be expensive.

Red Sox Urged to Acquire Zach Neto in Blockbuster Trade

In his November 6 article, Rasmussen argued that Boston needs to address its shortstop position.

He identified Neto as an ideal acquisition because of his offensive production, athleticism, and remaining years of team control.

“With Trevor Story’s best years behind him, the Red Sox need a major upgrade at shortstop,” Rasmussen wrote.

The analyst did note that Neto has some defensive concerns.

That said, his combination of speed and power would give the Red Sox a jolt to their lineup.

Neto has established himself as one of the Angels’ most productive players, hitting at least 23 home runs in each of the past three seasons.

In 2026, Neto appeared in 157 games, batting .239 with 27 home runs, 77 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. He also posted a .766 OPS and scored 102 runs.

His durability and production stand in sharp contrast to Story’s injury-plagued campaign.

The Boston veteran appeared in just 64 games after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia. He finished the season batting .235 with five home runs, 29 RBIs, and a .622 OPS.

Neto also offers substantial long-term value because he remains under team control through the 2029 season.

While Neto would be a great potential upgrade for Boston, this remains a hypothetical trade proposal, not an established connection.

Trevor Story’s Future Remains Uncertain in Boston

While Boston has not publicly committed to replacing Story, the organization has left its options open heading into 2027.

During the MLB General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow declined to guarantee that Story would remain the team’s starting shortstop next season.

“We still have a ton of confidence in Trevor,” Breslow said, according to MLB.com’s Ian Browne.

Story is owed $25 million in 2027, and Boston holds a $25 million club option for 2028 with a $5 million buyout.

That financial commitment could complicate the team’s ability to move on from the veteran.

Boston also has an intriguing internal alternative in Franklin Arias, one of baseball’s top prospects, who reached Triple-A Worcester during the 2026 season.

The Red Sox have already faced questions about Story’s contract and future production, making shortstop a position worth monitoring throughout the offseason.

Neto would be an exciting shortstop target, but it would likely take a significant offer to pry him from the Angels.

This proposal represents a bold and aggressive solution to a real dilemma the Red Sox have at shortstop.

That makes it somewhat unlikely, but if the Red Sox do want to get aggressive this offseason, Neto represents the kind of player that could be a good fit.