Hometown Kid ‘In the Hunt’ for Realizing Red Sox Dream

Maybe you can go home again.

When pitcher Sean Newcomb signed with the Boston Red Sox in January, he knew there would be a few extra nerves in the coming months. After all, Newcomb wouldn’t be just trying to re-establish his Major League career. He wouldn’t be just trying to come back from surgery on both knees that was performed before the 2024 season. He wouldn’t be just trying to fulfill the promise that made him the No. 15 overall pick in the 2014 Draft by the Los Angeles Angels.

He would be trying to do all of that while playing for his hometown team.

The 31-year-old left-hander grew up in Brockton and attended Middleborough High School, about 45 minutes south of Fenway Park. So it was a dream come true when he was able to put on the Red Sox jersey.

“It definitely adds a little bit to it,” Newcomb said. “It fires me up a little bit more to put it on, and even in spring training, so it’s been a good addition to the momentum, trying to keep it going.”

With about a week left before opening day, it’s beginning to look like Newcomb might be able to keep it going as a member of Boston’s starting rotation.

Injuries have put three potential Red Sox starters – Lucas Giolito, Kutter Crawford and Brayan Bello – on the injured list. As the team finishes out spring training and prepares to finalize its roster to open the regular season on March 27 at Texas, manager Alex Cora said that Newcomb is “in the hunt” for one of the two remaining spots in the rotation.

“He’s caught our eyes,” Cora said.

Sean Newcomb Battles for Remaining Spot in Boston’s Rotation

In 9.2 spring innings over four games, three of them starts, Newcomb has allowed just one run, five hits and three walks while striking out 10.

“It feels good,” Newcomb said. “I’ve been putting it all together pretty well. Just great confidence with the mix and attacking the zone. Just seeing guys getting some uncomfortable swings and weak contact.”

The deal that Newcomb signed with Boston was a minor league contract, with no opt-out clause, meaning the team can send him down to Triple-A Worcester without fear of Newcomb deciding to leave as a free agent. Which would be OK with Newcomb.

“That’s part of it,” he said about the possibility of beginning 2025 in Worcester. “Like I said, just anything I can do to help the team. If it means going there to stay ready type of thing, that’s fine. It’s in Mass[achusetts.] So I’ll be able to be home either way. That’s kind of a plus. But obviously the goal is to be up there.”

Sean Newcomb Credits Boston Coaches for Nurturing Confidence in His Offspeed Pitches

Newcomb credited the Red Sox pitching department and coaches with helping him to reach that goal, particularly by allowing him to build confidence in the shapes of his offspeed pitches.

“How to use them more, just in a different way,” he said. “Attacking the zone, really. It’s a cliche saying, but attacking the zone with everything. Just been building confidence with that.”

Cora said Newcomb’s cutter “has made a difference.”

“They got my cutter working a little bit more,” Newcomb said. “More of a little bit of a down angle vs. the more up cutter I had before. And then taking my big slider and making it more of the quote-unquote sweeper that people throw a lot nowadays. And those are both easier just to control in the zone. And then that mixed with the good fastball I’ve always had. And the curveball has been clicking, too.”