How Sonny Gray’s Dominance of Yankees Could Spark Trade of 8-time MLB All-Star

Sonny Gray fired off an array of heat at the rival New York Yankees Sunday. The Boston Red Sox right-handed pitcher sparked no-hitter theories before the Yankees disrupted his pursuit after 7.1 innings. Even a New York late rally wasn’t enough as Boston prevailed 5-4 in extra innings.

Gray’s performance came with historical context. Plus shows that the righty has a spot on this Red Sox roster for the remainder of the year, especially following his past journeyman status in the MLB.

However, Gray’s dominating Sunday outing at Fenway Park likely impacts one eight-time MLB All-Star. One who is facing a nebulous future with the Red Sox.

Analyst Believes Red Sox will Make a Trade Post Sonny Gray’s Outing

Bleacher Report baseball columnist Zachary D. Rymer dropped 10 bold predictions for the remainder of the year Monday. Fortunately for Red Sox fans, Gray won’t hit the trade market per Rymer’s words.

But Aroldis Chapman likely sees a far different fate. He’s a rising name ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline and Rymer believes he’s played his final game with the team.

“Their four-game sweep of the New York Yankees this past weekend doesn’t change the fact that the Boston Red Sox are a no good, very bad, terrible team that should sell at the deadline. And while one could argue for Willson Contreras or Sonny Gray, Chapman is probably the most valuable piece they have to barter with,” Rymer said.

Is Aroldis Chapman Most Likely to get Traded Before Tarik Skubal?

Skubal rose as the hottest name to face the trade music. Rymer believes the Detroit Tigers star is eventually going to be dealt away.

Rymer says Chapman’s not the largest trade asset here.

“Hypothetically, though, there are much, much better players on the trade deadline big board,” Ryder said, including mentioning Byron Buxton, Joe Ryan and CJ Abram.

“The list doesn’t go forever before it reaches Chapman,” Ryder said.

But still, Chapman can provide an extra needed arm for a team that could use him. So it’s a matter of who can work out a deal to grab him.

Teams That Could Attract Themselves to Aroldis Chapman

The left-hander took a recent loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on June 18. He struck out one batter while allowing two hits.

Age rises as a concern for Chapman, as he’s pushing 40. The native of Cuba clearly isn’t playing like his past MLB All-Star self.

Yet he provides value and championship experience to teams needing both. Especially the latter as MLB teams turn up the playoff push dial after the MLB All-Star break. Chapman wears two WS rings via the Chicago Cubs (2016) and Kansas City Royals (2023).

The American League runner-up Seattle Mariners surface as one prime fit. He’ll bring his 1.41 ERA over from the last two seasons. Seattle’s fanbase yearns for a World Series appearance, as the Mariners have never won an AL pennant yet. Plus the city wants another champion following the Seahawks‘ Super Bowl 60 run.

But the Los Angeles Dodgers rise as an option too. Manager Dave Roberts owns both a Red Sox connection and is in need of one more arm on the mound. Chapman earns an opportunity at a third ring here to close out his career.