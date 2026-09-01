Red Sox Injury Update: Tanner Houck Closing in on ‘Bridge League Game’

The Boston Red Sox are looking for depth wherever they can find it in the final push for the playoffs this season. That could even be in the form of a forgotten pitcher, Tanner Houck.

Houck has been on the IL since May 13, 2025. An elbow injury had caused him to struggle early in the season, and it was eventually revealed that he would need Tommy John Surgery. He’s been on the mend and largely overlooked since then.

Luckily, for the Red Sox, he has taken another major step forward in his recovery. Chris Cotillo of MassLive reported on Monday that he’s going to pitch in a “bridge league game” on Tuesday.

“Tanner Houck will pitch in a ‘bridge league game’ tomorrow in Fort Myers,” Cotillo wrote.

That’s, effectively, an informal minor league game. The idea is that these games can bridge the gap between rookie-level complex leagues and fall instructional leagues.

At his best, Tanner Houck was an All-Star in 2024. That season, he made 30 starts and had a 3.12 ERA with a 1.142 WHIP and 7.8 strikeouts per nine. He also led the league with 0.6 home runs per nine in 2024. So, while it still seems unlikely Houck will pitch in 2024 for the Red Sox, if he does make it back, there is real value that he’s proven capable of providing.

Additional Boston Red Sox Pitching Updates

The update on Tanner Houck wasn’t the only one that Chris Cotillo shared on Monday. He also had updates on Johan Oviedo and Garrett Crochet.

Oviedo is currently on the 60-day IL with a flexor strain. It’s an issue he’s been battling all season long. As injuries have added up for the Red Sox, the loss of Oviedo has become a larger and larger issue. After adding him in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates over the offseason, the hope had been that he’d be able to provide depth in the rotation, if not crack it as a starter out of Spring Training.

“Johan Oviedo will throw another live BP down there this week,” Cotillo wrote.

Then, there is also hope that ace Garrett Crochet is going to be able to come back at some point this season. If he does, he’ll only be able to go one or two innings per outing, but it would still be a major boost to either use him as an opener or out of the bullpen.

“Garrett Crochet continues playing ‘mound catch’ with ‘more intent’ and hasn’t yet thrown a bullpen,” Cotillo wrote.

The Red Sox Just Got Several Key Hitters Back

The Red Sox pitching staff isn’t the only part of the Red Sox team that’s been banged up this season. The offense has also taken some major losses, including the extended injuries to Roman Anthony and Trevor Story.

Luckily, both Anthony and Story were able to return from injury over the weekend. That came right when the Red Sox needed a boost on the offensive side of the ball.

On top of that, it’s expected that utility infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is also going to be returning soon. He’s even completed his rehab assignment. However, the Red Sox are expected to wait until he can be a September call-up. That way, they won’t have to make a corresponding move.

On the other side of things, first baseman Willson Contreras did go down on the 10-day IL on Monday as well. So, it looks like the Red Sox are going to be without one of their biggest power hitters for a couple of weeks.