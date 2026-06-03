Red Sox Injury Update: SS Trevor Story Gets New Recovery Timeline

From the moment shortstop Trevor Story got to the Boston Red Sox, his career has largely been derailed by injuries. The latest of those required Sports Hernia surgery, which he’s currently working to recover from.

Story was back in Boston with the Red Sox set to take on the Baltimore Orioles. There, he was able to do some very light work.

“Just kind of moving around, a little bit of core stuff, just getting the glutes and the hips going again, just really, a lot of walking, kind of the normal stuff, so a lot of it is just really low intensity stuff, getting the body moving better,” Story said prior to Tuesday’s game.

The exact timeline for Trevor Story’s recovery remains unclear. However, he shared that he expects his recovery to last anywhere from eight to 12 weeks. That puts him anywhere between the first week of July and the first week of August for his recovery.

“It’s been different from every guy I’ve kind of talked to, some pitchers, some position players,” Story said. “It was good to get different accounts of that. Everyone’s different, but I’ve heard anywhere from eight weeks to 12 weeks on guys feeling really good, so it kind of lines up with what [my surgeon] says, and so we’ll obviously take it day by day, and we’ll get back out there when I feel like I can be the best version of myself.”

Trevor Story Was Playing Injured to Start the Season

It’s been a difficult season on the field for Trevor Story. His defensive play has been down, and at the plate, he was having one of the worst seasons of his career.

In 41 games, Story is hitting .206 with a .244 OBP, a .303 slugging percentage, and a .547 OPS. He has just 3 home runs and 19 RBIs. That lack of production had fans frustrated, but could be tied to the hernia issue. As he explained, it’s been an issue since Spring that he was trying to play through.