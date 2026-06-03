Red Sox Injury Update: SS Trevor Story Gets New Recovery Timeline

From the moment shortstop Trevor Story got to the Boston Red Sox, his career has largely been derailed by injuries. The latest of those required Sports Hernia surgery, which he’s currently working to recover from.
Story was back in Boston with the Red Sox set to take on the Baltimore Orioles. There, he was able to do some very light work.
“Just kind of moving around, a little bit of core stuff, just getting the glutes and the hips going again, just really, a lot of walking, kind of the normal stuff, so a lot of it is just really low intensity stuff, getting the body moving better,” Story said prior to Tuesday’s game.
The exact timeline for Trevor Story’s recovery remains unclear. However, he shared that he expects his recovery to last anywhere from eight to 12 weeks. That puts him anywhere between the first week of July and the first week of August for his recovery.
“It’s been different from every guy I’ve kind of talked to, some pitchers, some position players,” Story said. “It was good to get different accounts of that. Everyone’s different, but I’ve heard anywhere from eight weeks to 12 weeks on guys feeling really good, so it kind of lines up with what [my surgeon] says, and so we’ll obviously take it day by day, and we’ll get back out there when I feel like I can be the best version of myself.”
Trevor Story Was Playing Injured to Start the Season
It’s been a difficult season on the field for Trevor Story. His defensive play has been down, and at the plate, he was having one of the worst seasons of his career.
In 41 games, Story is hitting .206 with a .244 OBP, a .303 slugging percentage, and a .547 OPS. He has just 3 home runs and 19 RBIs. That lack of production had fans frustrated, but could be tied to the hernia issue. As he explained, it’s been an issue since Spring that he was trying to play through.
“I felt like I gave it a real shot through two months of the season because it kind of popped up in spring, and it’s a situation where it wasn’t getting better,” Story said. “It just kept getting worse, kept getting worse, and I couldn’t recover from it, and it was obviously affecting me on both sides of the ball. I knew I was gonna have to get it [repaired eventually], so you don’t get a trophy for going out there and just dragging your right leg with you and playing. It was a situation where I felt like I needed to do it to be the best version of myself, and go out there and play the way I know how to.”
It took some more time once Story hit the IL to decide what to do next. In the end, he chose to have surgery.
“Yeah, because these injuries are tricky, you can kind of get different opinions, and so doing the research and talking to players that have had it, and talking to the docs, and what they see,” Story said. “Part of that was going to see [Dr. William] Meyers up in Philly, and have him assess me in person, and get new pictures. After that, it became pretty clear what we needed.”
The Boston Red Sox Need to Turn Their Season Around Quickly
The Boston Red Sox lost again on Tuesday. This dropped them to 25-34 on the season and an abysmal 9-20 at Fenway Park.
As of writing, the Red Sox are 11.5 games out of first place in the AL East. They’re also 3.5 games out of the third Wild Card slot, but that’s with five teams ahead of them and still outside the Wild Card. There’s no doubt it’s still relatively early in the season, but it’s getting to be a very deep hole the Red Sox need to climb out of.
This comes amid a slew of injuries to the Red Sox. Along with Story, Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet, who were supposed to be the team’s top hitter and pitcher, are on the IL. Relief pitcher Garrett Whitlock also recently hit the IL, as the injuries are stacking up.
All of this is in a season where CBO Craig Breslow finds himself on the hot seat. It was a hot enough seat that he moved to fire manager Alex Cora and several coaches, hoping to find some spark that hasn’t come. So, the time to go on a run is now, or it might be too late to get truly competitive before the Trade Deadline.
Red Sox Injury Update: SS Trevor Story Gets New Recovery Timeline