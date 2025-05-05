Insider Links Red Sox to Mets’ Slugging First Baseman to Replace Triston Casas

The Boston Red Sox could be exploring the trade market for a first baseman after the devastating injury to Triston Casas.

Casas ruptured his left patellar tendon on May 2 and was carted off the field. The first baseman underwent surgery and will miss the rest of the season. With Casas out for the season, the Red Sox could look to the trade market to replace the first baseman.

MLB insider R.J. Anderson of CBS Sports links the Red Sox to Jon Singleton in a potential trade who is currenlty playing for the New York Mets’ Triple-A affiliate.

“Singleton would seem to mostly fit the Red Sox’s needs: he’s a lefty hitter who produced league-average offense last year in a platoon role with the Houston Astros,” Anderson wrote. “He’s notched a .270/.426/.568 line with seven home runs and nearly as many walks as strikeouts over the course of 23 Triple-A games to date. He’s certainly not going to leapfrog Pete Alonso anytime soon. One has to imagine the Mets would be willing to ship him to Boston if the Red Sox show interest.”

As Anderson notes, Singleton is in Triple-A and the Mets would likley move on from him to get an asset back in return. It also likely wouldn’t cost much to acquire the first baseman. So it would be a low-risk move for the Red Sox.

Singleton hit 13 home runs and had 42 RBIs with the Astros last season. He has MLB experience as a platoon player so could be worth a shot for Boston to see if he can help replace Casas’ offense.

Red Sox’s Casas Undergoes Surgery

After Casas suffered the injury, he underwent succesful surgery to replace his torn left patellar tendon.

Following the surgery being successful, the Red Sox issued a statement.

“Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas today underwent a successful left patellar tendon repair,” the Red Sox shared in the statement on May 4. “The repair was performed by Dr. Eric Berkson at Massachusetts General Hospital.”

After the injury happened and Casas was ruled out for the season, Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow says it was tough to see.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” Breslow said. “You feel for Triston, given what he’s been through the last two years here. It seems like these injuries, they pop up in kind of unconventional ways. And unfortunately, this is a serious one that’s going to keep him out for a long time.”

Casas hit .182 with 3 home runs and 11 RBIs before the injury this season.

Red Sox Keeping Options Open to Replace Casas

With Casas done for the season, Boston could explore the trade market to replace him.

The Red Sox will have Romy Gonzalez as the starting first baseman in the meantime. Abraham Toro was also called up to add depth to the bench. But, Breslow says all options are on the table to replace Casas.

“I think we need to put all options on the table,” said Breslow. “We need to be open-minded about solutions here. I think through the first month of the season, despite some inconsistent play, we feel like we’ve got a really talented team,. Agroup that we believe in. And we want to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to stay as competitive as possible.”

The Red Sox are 18-18 and in second place in the AL East.