Red Sox Make Pitching Decision Amid Ranger Suarez Questions

The Boston Red Sox have not only been the hottest team in baseball, but they’ve been the hottest Red Sox team in 80 years, thanks to a remarkable 14-game winning streak that will be tested again on Wednesday–twice–against the Orioles. Tuesday’s downpours across Massachusetts led to the decision to have a split double-header against Baltimore, but unfortunately for Boston, pushing the game back a day has not helped the status of No. 2 starter Ranger Suarez.

The Red Sox had planned to take Suarez off the injured list to start on Tuesday, but that decision was delayed because Suarez again felt soreness in his arm and will need more time to return. Boston will start Jake Bennett (5-3, 2.35 ERA) in the afternoon game, at 1:35 PM at Fenway Park, and their starting pitcher for the night game is listed as TBD.

The Orioles are pitching Dean Kremer (1-2, 4.15ERA) in the first game and Kyle Bradish (6-9, 3.61 ERA) in the night game.

Ranger Suarez Injury ‘Nothing Major’

On Monday night, manager Chad Tracy announced that Suarez would be the pitcher on Tuesday, ending his stint on the 15-day disabled list. That appeared to be a boost for a Red Sox rotation that has managed to hold up despite a spate of injuries in recent weeks.

But on Tuesday, before the game was delayed, Tracy said the team was holding Suarez back.

“Nothing major,” Tracy said. “Just a little bit of moderate soreness just from all the work over the last couple of days. Also, he wasn’t feeling very well. A little under the weather on top of it. So between those two things combined, having him go out there and be activated didn’t make any sense.”

Red Sox Fans May Be Wary of Ranger Suarez Injury

Indeed, the Suarez injury does not appear to be serious, though the Red Sox have not said when he might be back. You’d forgive Red Sox fans a bit of angst around the situation, though, because Suarez is on a five-year, $130 million contract with Boston, their biggest offseason acquisition, and he has paid off by going 4-3 with a 3.17 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP in 17 starts.

The team also has not had the best track record this year when it comes to downplaying injuries. Back in May, fans were assured that Roman Anthony’s hand injury was a short-term thing, and 12 weeks later, he is still not swinging a bat.

With Suarez not going on Wednesday, at least as of the morning, the Red Sox will likely have a bullpen start in the second game.

Red Sox Hoping Jake Bennett Keeps Rolling

In the first game, Bennett will attempt to continue his outstanding rookie year, which has seen him lead all rookies with a WHIP of .867 in nine starts. And Bennett has just continued to get better. After allowing 11 earned runs in his first four starts, he has been very efficient in his last five–4-0 with a 0.82 ERA, allowing 17 hits and four walks in 33.0 innings.

Tracy, of course, began the season as Bennett’s manager in Triple A Worcester, where Bennett was 3-2 with a 1.60 ERA in nine starts before he was called up.

As Tracy said of Bennett: “It’s impressive because of how many strikes he throws and he’s still able to generate swing and miss and stay in the zone to keep the counts manageable. He throws a ton of strikes. Then he just does his thing and walks off the field and gets ready for the next inning. He’s been awesome (and this was) another good one.”