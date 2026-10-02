Boston Red Sox All-Star Outfielder Gets Blunt Message on Disappointing 2026 Season

After beginning the season 32-46, the Boston Red Sox went on a 32-5 run over the summer to go from the bottom of the American League standings to safely in a wild-card spot.

However, after that streak, the Red Sox struggled in the second half of August and September. They ended up being swept in the AL wild-card series by the New York Yankees. For Boston to go on the run they went on with the injuries they had, they needed some players to step up, and that was the case.

One of those players was right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray. When Garrett Crochet went down in April with an injury, he became the de facto ace for manager Chad Tracy. However, as well as how Boston played as a team, there were some players who were disappointments. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed each MLB team’s biggest surprise and disappointment. For Boston, their biggest disappointment is not a surprise.

Jarren Duran Tabbed as Boston Red Sox Biggest 2026 Disappointment

One player who took a step back was outfielder Jarren Duran. It was just two years ago that he was the All-Star Game MVP. This season in 151 regular season games, he slashed .207/.266/.361 with 20 home runs and 69 runs driven in. He stole 21 bases, but his WAR was eye-opening for a 20/20 player.

“There have been 527 individual 20/20 seasons in MLB history, and Duran’s 0.4 WAR this year is tied for 519th among them. The counting statistics still point to some offensive value, but his overall production and defensive value declined sharply. He has fallen well short of both his 9.0-WAR peak two years ago and his 4.9-WAR campaign in 2025,” wrote Reuter.

Against the Yankees in the wild-card round, Boston’s offense struggled. Duran went 0-for-3 combined in both games with a walk. Given the logjam of outfielders the Red Sox have and the potential of adding one through free agency, trading Duran is a real possibility this offseason.

Jarren Duran’s Future With the Boston Red Sox is in Doubt

Changes are coming this offseason for the Red Sox. Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow has some decisions to make. One of them is Duran. He has two years of team control remaining, and Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report thinks that could be a selling point for a team to put a package together to take him off Boston’s hands.

“It just feels like it’s time for the Red Sox and Duran to break up, doesn’t it? He’s been a regular in trade rumors for two years, and the energy he brings to the team isn’t always positive,” Rymer wrote. “The Red Sox can market him as an All-Star outfielder with two years of club control before free agency.”

Many questions remain about what the offseason will look like with a potential work stoppage looming. However, plenty of rumors will surround players before December. Duran’s name will be out there, and it would be surprising if he were moved before a stoppage, should it happen. However, when it comes to Breslow, expect the unexpected.