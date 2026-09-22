Red Sox Announce Craig Breslow Decision Before Postseason

The Red Sox tied controversial chief baseball officer Craig Breslow’s future to the Boston franchise through 2030 on Tuesday, extending his grip on baseball operations after a season that at one point looks like it would have cost him the job. The decision marks a remarkable turnaround. Earlier this season, one veteran Red Sox columnist said it was “‘nearly impossible’ to imagine Breslow lasting past 2026.”

The move, announced alongside a three-year contract making interim skipper Chad Tracy the club’s 49th manager, arrives five months after a coaching purge and a fan revolt threatened to end Breslow’s tenure early.

Born in New Haven and raised in nearby Trumbull, Connecticut, Breslow grew up attending Congregation B’nai Israel in Bridgeport, where he had his bar mitzvah in 1993. His older sister’s childhood cancer diagnosis, when Breslow was 12, pointed him toward medicine long before baseball made that detour permanent.

Red Sox Turbulence Under Breslow

Breslow retired as a player following a stint with the Cleveland franchise, then called the Indians, in 2017. He stated a new baseball career in the front office in 2019, when Theo Epstein brought him to the Chicago Cubs as director of strategic initiatives. He rose to assistant general manager and senior vice president of pitching before the Red Sox hired him as chief baseball officer in October 2023, replacing Chaim Bloom.

His tenure produced long-term extensions for core players such as Brayan Bello, Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony — and no shortage of turbulence. The 2025 trade of Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants reportedly fractured his standing in the clubhouse, and ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Breslow’s circle of trust had narrowed, with one loyalist warning that “turncoats” were plotting against him internally.

Criticism intensified in April 2026, when Breslow fired manager Alex Cora and six coaches following a 10-17 start. A plane towed a banner over Fenway Park demanding his firing, and Boston Globe columnist Dan Shaughnessy branded his player evaluations “horrendous.”

Team president Sam Kennedy insisted that June that dismissing Breslow was “not even on the table”, even as national voices called it nearly impossible to picture Breslow surviving the year.

The the turnaround happened. From a 32-46 low point, the club reeled off a 15-game win streak from July 3 to July 22 went 38-16 in July and August clinching their second straight postseason berth on Sunday.

“When you reach a certain level of conviction, you have to act,” Breslow said of the gambles that defined his season, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

Kennedy cited that same conviction Tuesday in explaining the new deal.

“Results matter greatly in this business, but so do judgment, character, and the ability to bring out the best in others,” Kennedy said in a statement posted by the team — a verdict on Breslow’s most scrutinized season yet.

Breslow’s Path to Boston Red Sox Top Job

He captained Trumbull High School’s baseball and soccer teams before enrolling at Yale, where he led the Ivy League with a 2.56 ERA as a senior and graduated in 2002 with a molecular biophysics and biochemistry degree. He deferred admission to NYU’s medical school to chase a professional pitching carer, a gamble that later earned him The Wall Street Journal’s “Smartest Man in Baseball” label and a No. 1 spot on The Sporting News’ smartest athletes list.

The Milwaukee Brewers drafted him in the 26th round in 2002, and he debuted with the San Diego Padres in 2005. Breslow pitched 12 big league seasons for seven organizations, posting a 3.45 ERA over 576 appearances, with his sharpest stretch coming during with the Red Sox during Boston’s 2013 title run, when he posted a 1.81 ERA and didn’t allow an earned run in nine of 10 postseason outings. That championship made Breslow one of only four former Red Sox players to later run the club’s baseball department.