Boston Red Sox All-Star Outfielder Drops Honest Quote After Sweeping Angels

During last offseason, one name that kept coming up in trade rumors for the Boston Red Sox was outfielder Jarren Duran. Truth be told, the Chief Baseball Officer, Craig Breslow, had five outfielders for three spots, which is less than ideal.

However, all five outfielders remained, and four are currently on the roster: Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Masataka Yoshida, and Wilyer Abreu. Roman Anthony has been out injured for two months now, and there is no return anywhere in sight going forward.

Duran still is someone who could be moved at the trade deadline on August 3. However, it is safe to say that he isn’t raising his trade value. It has been a struggle for the left-hander, and on Sunday night, he didn’t mince words after coming up clutch in a 7-5 win over the Los Angeles Angels to complete a three-game weekend sweep.

Boston Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran Drops Honest Quote After Win over Los Angeles Angels

Boston was trailing 2-0 after the first inning in Southern California when Duran quickly responded. He hit a game-tying two-run home run off Ryan Johnson to kick-start the Red Sox offense. It was his 13th home run of the season and his 42nd and 43rd RBIs. How did Duran feel after the homer?

“It felt really good,” Duran said, per Courtney Hollmon of MLB.com. ” It’s been frustrating (lately). (So it was a) relief to hit the ball hard and not find somebody’s glove.”

Duran finished with two hits in the game and is now slashing .197/.259/.361 with nine doubles and a pair of triples. That’s nowhere close to his All-Star numbers of 2024. The 29-year-old’s numbers are down across the board for the most part after he had 41 doubles and 13 triples in 2025. He had 16 home runs last summer and is well on his way to smashing that number in 2026.

Boston Red Sox Facing Pivotal Nine-Game Road Trip Before All-Star Break

As bad as things have been for Boston in 2026, they are just four games out of the final American League wild-card spot. They would have to jump six teams, but with it being a week until the break, anything is possible. The Red Sox have two three-game series against the Chicago White Sox and New York Mets before the break. Interim manager Chad Tracy is pleased with the start.

“I think overall this is the best. Not just the series, just the complete package of the offense that we’re getting now,” Tracy said, per Hollmon. “We’re scoring runs early, we’re scoring runs on starters, giving our starters a chance to pitch with leads. … You go into the road trip knowing you got a nine-game kind of sprint to the All-Star break. … This is a good start.”

If Boston is going to get back into the playoff race in the American League, they are going to need Duran to get hot. If not, raising his trade value would be beneficial for Breslow and the front office. A lot of questions will be answered over the next week for Tracy and the Red Sox going into the break.