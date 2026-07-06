Red Sox Get Notable Roman Anthony Update During Road Trip

The Boston Red Sox are in the middle of a road trip that has produced some of the best baseball they have played all season. They have won 8 of their last 10 games, their pitching staff has been dominant, and the lineup has shown signs of clicking at the right time.

But the biggest development out of the weekend had nothing to do with what happened on the field. Interim manager Chad Tracy provided a significant update on Roman Anthony‘s rehab from a partially torn ligament in his right ring finger, and the news painted a clearer picture of where things stand.

The Latest on Roman Anthony

Tracy confirmed Sunday that Anthony will visit Dr. Gary Lourie, a hand specialist who serves as the Atlanta Braves’ head team physician.

“Just for peace of mind,” Tracy said. “I expect we’re going to be in a good spot. But really just about getting him in a spot where he can focus each day on just pounding away at getting that hand healthy.”

Anthony has not played since May 4. The injury happened during what looked like an ordinary swing, and he has been sidelined ever since. Months later, he has not resumed a hitting program. The timeline has not moved in the direction anyone in the organization was hoping for, and seeking out a specialist suggests the Red Sox want a fresh set of eyes on the situation.

Tracy framed the visit as reassurance rather than alarm. But the fact that Boston is sending its most important young player to a specialist this deep into the rehab process tells its own story.

Why Anthony Is in Florida

The Red Sox also made the decision over the weekend to send Anthony to their spring training facility in Fort Myers to continue his rehab. Tracy initially described the move as logistical on Saturday, pointing to a crowded clubhouse at Fenway with multiple players on the injured list.

“His focus, a singular focus now, is if you’re in Florida, it’s to get yourself healthy and not have to deal with all the other stuff that goes with it,” Tracy said.

The “other stuff” was the daily environment at Fenway. Tracy explained that Anthony would face constant questions about his progress, and removing him from that setting gives him the space to focus entirely on getting healthy.

“We want him. We want him in the lineup,” Tracy said. “So I’m going to keep in touch with him frequently and see how he’s doing, with the hope that we get him back.”

What the Red Sox Are Missing

Anthony was supposed to be a central part of this roster. The young outfielder arrived with the kind of prospect pedigree that generates real expectations, and his performance at the WBC suggested this could be a breakout season for him.

The injury to his hand changed those plans.

The Red Sox sit at 40-48 overall, but the recent stretch of winning has given them reason to believe the second half can look different. Sonny Gray is pitching like one of the best starters in the American League. Willson Contreras has provided consistent power in the middle of the lineup.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Roman Anthony is headed to Atlanta to see a hand specialist and to Florida to continue his rehab.

Tracy expects good news from the visit. Anthony’s timeline remains open-ended, and Boston keeps playing without one of the most talented young hitters in its system.

The wait continues.