Jarren Duran Handed Positive Outlook on Red Sox Future After Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox were aggressive at the MLB Trade Deadline.

Boston was one of the main buyers as the Red Sox bolstered their roster. Boston traded away some players from the roster and some high-end prospects, yet outfielder Jarren Duran remained on the roster despite his name coming up in trade rumors.

Duran has struggled this season, and Boston went out and acquired outfielder Eli White from the Atlanta Braves. Yet, Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo revealed that Duran will still be on the roster and have an impact when White is activated.

“Per source, Jarren Duran doesn’t seem in jeopardy of being the roster casualty for Eli White when he arrives. Seems obvious to some but worth asking the question,” Cotillo wrote on X.

Duran is under team control for two more years, but he’s starting to get more expensive in arbitration, so Boston could look to move on from him this offseason. Yet, for now, Duran will remain an impactful player for the Red Sox and likely an everyday player in the outfield.

Duran is hitting .200 with 14 home runs and 57 RBIs this season.

Red Sox Could Move Duran in Offseason

Although Boston won’t be optioning Duran amid his struggles, the team still could trade him this offseason.

A change of scenery seems best for both sides. And MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that Boston is open to dealing Duran this offseason.

“The Boston Red Sox, who had resisted trade overtures for outfielder Jarren Duran in the past, now are expected to trade him this winter,” Nightengale wrote.

If the Red Sox do trade Duran, Boston likely won’t get much for him amid his struggles and his growing salary. Ahead of the trade deadline, MLB insider Jeff Passan revealed Duran’s value isn’t high around the league.

“Duran’s value in teams’ models isn’t very high. It would be more about the prospects than him,” Passan wrote on Threads.

Duran was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft by Boston. He made his MLB debut in 2021 and was an All-Star in 2024.

Boston Pulls off Trade Deadline Blockbuster

The Red Sox were aggressive on the trade deadline, and arguably the biggest trade of the day was acquiring Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles.

Boston parted ways with three top prospects, who now rank as Baltimore’s No. 1, No. 6, and No. 7 prospects, but Craig Breslow believes adding Rutschman is a difference-maker.

“He is a proven star in this league. We’ve obviously seen him a lot over the last few years in a position where we felt like there was an opportunity to bring someone in and improve the outlook here,” Breslow said. “As we looked to upgrade the team, this was an opportunity for us. In Adley, you get impact on both sides of the ball. He’s a premium defender, switch-hitter. So he’s a great fit for our park. He doesn’t strike out, he walks and gets on base. He can hit for damage.”

Boston also acquired outfielder Eli White for RHP Tyler Uberstine. Then, they traded 2B Marcelo Mayer to the San Francisco Giants for LHP Erik Miller and CF Carlos Gutierrez.