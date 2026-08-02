Red Sox Timeline for Jarren Duran Trade Revealed

The timeline for the Boston Red Sox to trade outfielder Jarren Duran has been revealed, as the veteran will likely be on the move.

Duran’s time in Boston seems to have run its course. He is currently enduring his worst season as a full-time MLB player, having hit just .199/.257/.338 for a .595 OPS and a 68 OPS+, indicating a bat that has been 32% below league average.

For a player who was an MVP candidate just two years ago, it’s been a big fall from grace, and it feels like the marriage between the player and the team is coming to an end.

Red Sox Expected to Trade Jarren Duran This Winter

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Red Sox will likely look to trade Duran this winter.

“The Boston Red Sox, who had resisted trade overtures for outfielder Jarren Duran in the past, now are expected to trade him this winter,” Nightengale wrote.

Although Duran is having a down season by his standards, he still has two more years of team control beyond this season, so any team that acquires him would be getting a player who still has two arbitration-eligible years left on their deal.

Red Sox Likely to Make Other Deadline Moves

Though the Red Sox seem unlikely to trade Duran, the team is likely to make some other moves ahead of the trade deadline on Monday, August 3.

The Red Sox are currently in Wild Card position in the American League after ripping off a long win streak during July. At one point during this season, it felt like the Red Sox were going to fire GM Craig Breslow, but now, he’s looking like a genius based on how well the team has played.

Ahead of the deadline, look for the Red Sox to trade for another bat, a reliever, and possibly a depth starter, as the team gets prepared for the postseason.

However, don’t look for Duran to go anywhere, at least not yet, as it feels like a trade for their veteran outfielder is more likely to take place this offseason than now, ahead of the deadline.