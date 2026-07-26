Boston Red Sox All-Star Outfielder Drops Honest Take After Series Win Over Blue Jays

The MLB trade deadline is Aug. 3, just eight days away. However, Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow struck late on Saturday night, nine days early. He acquired infielder Curtis Mead from the Washington Nationals for young left-hander Connelly Early.

It was stunning that Breslow traded Early for Mead, as Early was someone who could have been part of a bigger deal that brought back a bigger haul. That’s not going to be the case. However, with Early leaving on Sunday morning, Ranger Suárez made his first start in three weeks, coming off the IL. He was masterful in Boston’s 6-1 victory to close out a 10-game homestand at 8-2.

Ranger Suárez Dominates Blue Jays in Boston Red Sox Win

Suárez was the big offseason addition for Breslow after losing out on Alex Bregman to the Chicago Cubs. It was an odd pivot to pitching, but the move is paying off. Against Toronto, Suárez only worked four innings. That’s not surprising coming off the IL. He scattered four hits and struck out six, throwing just 64 pitches.

“I’m happy to be back,” Suarez said, per Greg Levinsky of MLB.com. “The first couple innings, I was kind of nervous, because I didn’t know how I was going to feel. After that, I felt pretty good.”

Suárez kept a potent Blue Jays lineup in check, lowering his ERA from 3.15 to 3.02. His performance impressed outfielder Jarren Duran, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a runs scored.

“That guy’s an absolute stud on the mound,” said Duran, per Levinsky. “He never looks lost out there and always looks locked in, super cool to see him back and healthy.”

Back and healthy is what the Red Sox need him to be. However, he’s lined up to make his next start next weekend in Southern California against the Los Angeles Dodgers. That will be the second stop for the Red Sox after four games in West Sacramento against the Athletics.

“These three weeks, I never stopped throwing,” Suarez said, per Levinsky. “I wasn’t surprised I had my command.” Suarez also said that’s why he didn’t pitch in a Minor League rehab game.”

Boston Red Sox Pitching Staff Gets Much-Needed Addition in Ranger Suárez

Boston is 17-2 in their last 19 games. Who saw the stretch coming after the first three-plus months of the season? They were buried in last place in the American League East Division. However, they are in the second AL wild-card spot and looking to buy more at the trade deadline.

Suárez’s performance was big in terms of following a rare bad start from Sonny Gray on Saturday afternoon against the Blue Jays. He suffered just his second loss of the season, allowing five runs on 10 hits in just five innings. Suárez was followed by Greg Weissert, Tyron Guerrero, Justin Slaten, and Ryan Watson to close out Toronto. Watson allowed the only Blue Jays run in the top of the ninth.

Boston heads West and will have Mead make his Boston debut against the Athletics on Monday night. They will do so following a very encouraging start from Suárez off the IL.