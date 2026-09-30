Boston Red Sox Provide Latest Roman Anthony Update Amid Wild Card Series

The Boston Red Sox are facing a high level of uncertainty during their heated Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees.

Outfielder Roman Anthony is up in the air due to right-hand and wrist discomfort.

This afternoon, the organization provided a bleak update on his status.

Getty Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox shouts out after his RBI single against the Kansas City Royals

As reported by Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com, the Red Sox are still “assessing the situation” regarding 22-year-old Anthony. It’s unclear if he will be replaced on the roster.

Anthony is now in the midst of his second season playing in the major leagues.

During his regular season, he slashed .245/.339/.396 with a .735 OPS and five homers through 55 games.

He recorded 11 doubles, three triples and 15 RBIs.

For reference, during his 2025 campaign, he slashed .292/.396/.463 with a .859 OPS and eight home runs through 71 games.

As reported by CBS Sports, following the game, skipper Chad Tracy stated, “It’s hard to say right now. It’s one of those things where he obviously was in a lot of discomfort. So we had to remove him. We’ll have to see what tomorrow brings.”

Much of his status remains unclear, but in the meantime, the Red Sox will have to consider all options.

Trade rumors surrounding Anthony are causing an eruption of mixed reactions as he navigates his looming injury.

Snapshot of the Boston Red Sox Right Now

Getty ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 18: Roman Anthony #19 of the Boston Red Sox hits a home run in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on September 18, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Boston is approaching Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Yankees.

In Game 1, the Red Sox were handed a hideous 9-0 loss at Yankee Stadium.

Their next matchup is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m. ET.

If Boston manages to pull off a victory over New York tonight, the series will be tied, opening the opportunity to clinch the series. However, the Yankees stand a strong chance of winning Game 2 and making their way toward the ALDS.

Whether Anthony is on the roster or not could largely dictate the outcome of Boston’s postseason run.

The Red Sox wrapped up their regular season 87-75 overall, trailing the Yankees (93-68) and the Tampa Bay Rays (98-64). They can still climb, but their journey could be coming to an end.

Whoever wins the WCS — Boston or New York — will advance to the ALDS to take on the Rays.