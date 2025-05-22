Red Sox Veteran Punches Back After Receiving Death Threats

Sure, his last two outings for the Boston Red Sox have not looked good, and Liam Hendriks would admit as much. The situation takes on an especially awkward hue given the veteran reliever’s recent criticism of the team regarding his usage.

But the reaction to Hendriks’ struggles by some so-called fans has been absolutely repulsive.

On Thursday morning, after he gave up three runs and earned the decision in a 5-1 loss to the New York Mets the night before, Hendriks posted to his Instagram stories stating that he and his wife had received death threats.

“Threats against my life and my wife’s life are horrible and cruel,” his statement began.

“You need help.”

Liam Hendriks Takes to Instagram to Denounce Threats Against Him and His Wife

A three-time All-Star closer who had pitched previously for the Twins, Blue Jays, Athletics and White Sox, Hendriks signed a two-year, $10 million contract in February of 2024, which included performance bonuses and a mutual option for 2026.

The 36-year-old had missed the first two months of the 2023 after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma during the previous offseason. After returning in late May and making five appearances for Chicago, he was placed on the injured list with right elbow inflammation, eventually having Tommy John surgery that kept him sidelined for all of 2024.

In 11 appearances covering 11.1 innings this season for Boston this season, Hendriks has allowed 10 hits and seven earned runs, with six walks and 11 strikeouts. Hendriks opened the season on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, and after giving up a pair of runs in his season debut on April 20, Hendriks pitched eight consecutive scoreless outings, giving up four hits and four walks in 9.0 innings.

Unfortunately, it appears that a handful of keyboard warriors felt a pair of off nights for Hendriks – two runs allowed in 0.2 innings on May 16; three runs allowed in 0.2 innings on May 21 – gave them the right to display their ignorance and lack of human decency.

“Leaving comments to tell me to commit suicide and how you wish I died of cancer is disgusting and vile,” Hendriks’ statement continued.

“Maybe you should take a step back and reevaluate your life’s purpose before hiding behind a screen attacking players and their family.

“Whether you do it from your ‘fake accounts’ or are dumb enough to do it from your real account.

“I think I speak for all players who have had to deal with this in their career when I say:

“Enough is enough.”

Fans on Reddit Thread Voice Support for Liam Hendriks and His Family

In a Reddit thread discussing the issue, commenters voiced their support for Hendriks and lamented the impact that social media and gambling in sports has had on society.

“Fandom brings out the worst in people,” one respondent stated. “Doesn’t matter which fans or what it is, it’s awful. Poor Liam and his family.”

Earlier on Wednesday, before his most recent appearance, Hendriks had expressed frustration during an interview with the Boston Globe regarding his role with the Red Sox. After 13 prior seasons of more frequent usage and primarily high-leverage situations, Hendriks said he was having a difficult time figuring out where he fits in the bullpen.

“It’s actually a source of contention that I’ve had with [the team] and I’ve had multiple conversations about,” Hendriks said.

“I just want to pitch, because the track record over the course of however long speaks for itself. The more I pitch, the better I get. If the theory is you want the best me, throw me.”

After the loss, Hendriks shouldered the blame.

“Regardless of any situation, I’ve got to go out there and get the job done when I do pitch,” said Hendriks. “Today I didn’t.”

Boston manager Alex Cora, speaking before the game and before word of Hendriks’ comments had become public, acknowledged that the coaching staff may have put Hendriks into an uncomfortable, unfamiliar position.

“We have to use him. That’s on me,” Cora said. “That’s on the pitching department. We’ve got to trust him. There’s a reason he’s here. Been there, done that. Right now, numbers-wise, he has been solid. The fastball is trending up, which is great. He has been able to bury the slider and the curveball, which is great. We have to use him.

“That’s the hard part. You want to take it easy with him, but at the same time, if we don’t use him, we’re doing a disservice not only to him but the whole bullpen. He needs to be a big part of this.”