Nationals Promote Prospect Red Sox Traded for Jake Bennett

The Boston Red Sox made a prospect-for-prospect trade in the winter. The club dealt right-hander Luis Perales to the Washington Nationals in exchange for Jake Bennett.

Now, Perales will make his MLB debut for the Nationals. A close friend and trainer of the right-hander broke news of the promotion, then corroborated by Kyle Williams of the Baltimore Banner.

The Jake Bennett for Luis Perales trade was the first former Red Sox assistant general manager Paul Toboni made after being hired by the Nationals. Both pitchers were in the Arizona Fall League in 2025.

Revisiting the Red Sox’s End of Jake Bennett Trade

Even though it was a prospect-for-prospect deal, the Red Sox still come out as a winner from the trade. Jake Bennett has been a godsend to the rotation this season, which has dealt with injuries to Garrett Crochet, Connelly Early, and Ranger Suarez.

In 15 starts, the rookie left-hander has a 3.49 ERA over 87.2 innings. He doesn’t necessarily miss bats, with a 19% strikeout rate, but he limits free passes and regularly pitches deep into his starts. He’s recorded a quality start (six innings, three earned runs or fewer) in seven of his 15 starts.

Bennett’s emergence this season has helped the Red Sox revive their season in July. In his last 11 starts, the left-hander has a 3.09 ERA over 67 innings. All seven of his quality starts come in that stretch, and the Red Sox have a 7-4 record when the rookie took the mound.

The Red Sox are feeling good about Bennett’s viability, both in 2026 and beyond. Because of his ability to handle tough games, he’s an option for the club’s rotation once they hit the postseason.

They may have a tough decision on who their third starter is behind Sonny Gray and Suarez for a potential Wild Card series. But they have two valid options between Bennett and fellow rookie left-hander Payton Tolle, who’s also enjoying a breakout season in the Red Sox rotation.

How Luis Perales Has Fared Since Leaving the Red Sox

With Luis Perales now in the major leagues, it’s a reminder of how well the deal has gone for Boston.

Perales began the year with Washington’s Triple-A affiliate in Rochester. In 25 games, including 19 starts, the right-hander had a 4.02 ERA with a 23.5% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate.

What makes Perales an intriguing arm is his high-octane fastball, sitting in the upper 90s while occasionally hitting triple digits. The pitch also gets plenty of carry, averaging around 17″ of induced vertical break in the fall league.

With that type of baseball, Toboni bought high on the former Red Sox prospect. Especially considering he just returned from Tommy John surgery late in 2025.

Mark Zuckerman of Nats Journal reports that Perales is in the Nationals clubhouse. The right-hander will pitch out of the Nationals bullpen for the time being.

That may end up being Perales’ long-term role with the Nationals. With walks being an issue, he better profiles as a short-burst reliever. He is a potential long-term closer play for the organization.