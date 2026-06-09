Red Sox Get Encouraging Marcelo Mayer Update After Rays Loss

The Boston Red Sox fell 3-1 to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday in the series opener, but one moment stood out amid the loss. Marcelo Mayer hit a solo home run in the third inning to tie the game, Boston’s only run of the night.

It was the kind of swing the Red Sox have been waiting to see from Mayer for weeks. Mayer had been slashing .167/.215/.208 over his previous 20 games since May 7 with just one extra-base hit during that stretch. The production simply had not been there.

Something changed two days ago. And it started during a rain delay.

What Mayer Did Differently

Mayer has been working through a stretch where he felt disconnected from his lower half at the plate. The timing was off. The power was not translating. He decided to experiment with a toe tap during a rain delay, and the result was immediate.

“I implemented a toe tap two days ago,” Mayer said, adding that it had been feeling really good ever since and that the coaching staff encouraged him to carry it into games.

The home run in the third inning was the first tangible proof that the adjustment is working. Mayer described his focus as simply trying to hit the ball harder, and Monday’s shot suggested the toe tap is helping him do exactly that.

What It Means for the Red Sox

Mayer is one of the most talented young players in Boston’s system, and the Red Sox need him producing. The team is already dealing with injuries to Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet, and the offense has struggled to generate consistent run support throughout the season.

A Mayer who is locked in at the plate gives Boston a legitimate weapon at the bottom of the order. One swing change does not guarantee a turnaround, but the toe tap gave him something to build on heading into the rest of the series against Tampa Bay.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Marcelo Mayer found something in a rain delay. That is about as organic as a mechanical adjustment gets.

The Red Sox lost Monday. Mayer at least gave them a reason to feel better about what comes next.