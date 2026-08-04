Ex-Red Sox Infielder Marcelo Mayer Reacts to Giants Trade, Excitement

The Boston Red Sox made several major moves this Trade Deadline. That includes sending former top prospect Marcelo Mayer to the San Francisco Giants for relief pitcher Erik Miller.

Mayer had long been in trade discussions. Still, when it finally happened, it was a bit of a surprise. Despite that surprise, Chris Cotillo of MassLive would later report how he was taking the trade in stride.

“Marcelo Mayer is said to be enthused by the trade and a change of scenery out west. He’s excited about the new opportunity instead of being bitter about a lack of a long leash in Boston,” Cotillo wrote.

That note about the “lack of a long leash” that Mayer got in Boston did seemingly raise some eyebrows. After all, there are those who felt that he got a long leash and either played poorly or was too injured to play at all. Popular Red Sox podcast host and internet personality Jared Carrabis even commented on that line.

“‘Lack of a long leash’ is crazy when he was given every opportunity to be the guy in Boston and was either bad or hurt. Hope it works out for him, but if there was a lack of anything here, it was self awareness,” Carrabis wrote on Twitter/X.

Marcelo Mayer finishes his tenure with the Boston Red Sox hitting .223 for a .278 OBP, a .346 slugging percentage, and a .625 OPS in 114 games over two MLB seasons. He suffered injuries that cost him significant time in both 2025 and 2026. That’s after he consistently battled injuries in the minors.

Now, the 23-year-old former top prospect has a chance to return to his home state of California. There, he’ll look to get healthy and take advantage of that change of scenery.

Boston Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow on Marcelo Mayer Trade

Shortly following the Trade Deadline, Boston Red Sox CBO Craig Breslow met with the media. There, he would address the decision to move on from Marcelo Mayer.

“He was a really big part of this organization, someone that was looked upon to be part of a core,” Breslow said. “And I still think that’s going to happen. It’s going to happen with the San Francisco Giants at this point, but he’s an incredibly talented player.”

At one point, Mayer was projected to be the long-term shortstop for the Red Sox. After all, he was the fourth-overall pick, consistently ranked among the best prospects in all of baseball, and treated as a piece of the team’s core youth movement. So, moving on from him, despite how briefly he was in the majors, feels like the end of an era.

“In no way is this an indictment of Marcelo,” Breslow said. “I still think he is an incredibly talented player, and he’s going to have a very successful major league career.”

Concerning Reports Previously Emerged Regarding the Red Sox, Mayer

Moving on from Mayer didn’t come completely out of nowhere. Earlier in the season, there had been concerning reports about how the Red Sox viewed him.

“Some question his mental toughness and his tendency to withdraw during slumps,” Sean McAdam of MassLive wrote. “Others wonder if he couldn’t do a better job making himself more available through the day-to-day minor physical setbacks that inevitably occur.”

Those injuries have become a massive part of the conversation around Mayer. In particular, because he is consistently injured, and seemingly unwilling to play through smaller issues, the Red Sox felt he was slowing his own development.

“As for the disappointing on-field performance, it’s worth noting how much development time Mayer lost along the way in the minor leagues,” McAdam wrote. “Each of his last four pro seasons, including his rookie debut with Boston last year, was cut short by injuries. He lost the equivalent of about a season and a half, which may partly explain his current struggles.”

Mayer now arrives with the Giants as an injured player. For his own sake, hopefully, he’ll be able to get healthy and stay healthy.