BREAKING: Red Sox Trading Marcelo Mayer for 100MPH Lefty from Giants

The Boston Red Sox are reportedly sending former top prospect Marcelo Mayer to the San Francisco Giants for lefty reliever Erik Miller, per Ken Rosenthal.

Ken Rosenthal writes on X: “Giants close to acquiring Marcelo Mayer from Red Sox for reliever Erik Miller, sources tell me and Andrew Baggarly.”

Mayer, 23, is currently on the 10-day IL and hasn’t seen much playing time this season. In his limited workload, he’s been dismal.

The former Red Sox esteemed prospect has needed a change of scenery for a while, and this could be his shot at real runway in the bay.

Conversely, Miller, 28, is an electric left-handed option out of the bullpen. He has a 2.72 ERA this season through 32.2 innings with 12.4 K/9.

The Red Sox are bringing in a powerhouse southpaw for October, but had to give up their former golden boy to do so.

Boston already made the deal of the deadline by acquiring backstop Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles-they’ve gone ALL IN.

Mayer, who was once seen as a super prospect, is better suited for a team not trying to compete. Buster Posey’s Giants are just that, and as they look to rebuild, Mayer should get ample time to prove himself. The Giants are clearly trying to move on from anyone they can.

MLB is going crazy over the most recent trade of a former top prospect.

Social Media Reacts to Red Sox/Giants Marcelo Mayer/Erik Miller Trade

Here’s what people are saying:

Tyler Milliken: “It just feels wild for the Marcelo Mayer story to end here. I wanted him on the table at the deadline, but didn’t think it would be in this type of deal. Not even a part of a bigger package for another franchise shortstop. Also, another big asset no longer available in a bigger deal.”

Foolish Baseball: “I like trades that give a reality check for how a player is valued, and this qualifies. The injuries have piled up for Marcelo Mayer, and he hasn’t been good when healthy. The market has spoken: you can trade him for a reliever.”

Jeff Passan: “The Boston Red Sox are finalizing a trade to acquire left-handed reliever Erik Miller from the San Francisco Giants for infielder Marcelo Mayer, sources tell ESPN. Deal is still in medicals.”

Joel Sherman: “Giants are obtaining Marcelo Mayer from the Red Sox for reliever Erik Miller, pending physical.”

Baseball Unstitched: “Adding Erik Miller is a great move in tandem with Breslow’s other moves, choosing to take the chance instead of hoard prospects. Miller boasts a 34.8% Whiff and 31.7% K this season to a 2.76 ERA The Red Sox are going all the way in, willing to move Marcelo Mayer 1 year after treating him as an untouchable at the deadline.”

Matt McCarthy: “Marcelo Mayer will go down as the most overhyped prospect in the history of the Boston Red Sox. He was the face of a future that never arrived. They’ll be better off without him (and so will Roman Anthony). They had to quit Marcelo Mayer, and today they finally did.”