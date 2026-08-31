Boston Red Sox Legend Pedro Martinez Makes Heartfelt Post

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox will be back at Fenway Park to host the Seattle Mariners.

They are coming off a disappointing series with the New York Yankees (in the Bronx).

In addition to losing by a score of 16-1 on Sunday, the Red Sox dropped three out of four games.

Red Sox Legend Martinez Makes Heartfelt Post

Also on Sunday, Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez sent out a post to Instagram that had over 5,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: “Been gardening for a long time. It was the only thing gentle about me😉⚾️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@dannyb_1186: “Dude if I saw you out like that as a kid I would’ve been so star struck! Thank you for the memories.”

@chat_jpt23: “The goat”

@muyy_dificil: “Looks like Montreal!”

Barry Bonds, Brayan Bello and Javier Baez were among the people to like his post.

Looking At Pedro

Martinez spent 18 seasons in the MLB.

His longest stint came with the Red Sox (seven years).

Over 476 career games, Martinez went 219-100 with a 2.93 ERA.

The 54-year-old won three Cy Young Awards (and is in the Baseball Hall of Fame).

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 74-63 record in 137 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 34-32 in 66 games at Fenway Park).

Right now the Red Sox are 8.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (and 4.0 games behind the Yankees).

Following three games with the Mariners, they will visit the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night in Maryland.