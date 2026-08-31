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Boston Red Sox Legend Pedro Martinez Makes Heartfelt Post

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 29: Former Boston Red Sox player Pedro Martinez looks on during a ceremony honoring the retirement of Hall of Fame Broadcaster Joe Castiglione before the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 29, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Boston Red Sox will be back at Fenway Park to host the Seattle Mariners.

They are coming off a disappointing series with the New York Yankees (in the Bronx).

In addition to losing by a score of 16-1 on Sunday, the Red Sox dropped three out of four games.

Red Sox Legend Martinez Makes Heartfelt Post

GettyPedro Martinez #45 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after defeating the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 in game four of the World Series on October 27, 2004 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri.

Also on Sunday, Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez sent out a post to Instagram that had over 5,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: “Been gardening for a long time. It was the only thing gentle about me😉⚾️”

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@dannyb_1186: “Dude if I saw you out like that as a kid I would’ve been so star struck! Thank you for the memories.”

@chat_jpt23: “The goat”

@muyy_dificil: “Looks like Montreal!”

GettyPedro Martinez, a former member of the Boston Red Sox, waves as he is being introduced during a ceremony to retire Martinez’s number 45, before a game with the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park on July 28, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Barry Bonds, Brayan Bello and Javier Baez were among the people to like his post.

Looking At Pedro

GettyPedro Martinez waves to the crowd at Fenway Park before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Washington Nationals on April 13, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Martinez spent 18 seasons in the MLB.

His longest stint came with the Red Sox (seven years).

Over 476 career games, Martinez went 219-100 with a 2.93 ERA.

The 54-year-old won three Cy Young Awards (and is in the Baseball Hall of Fame).

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

Getty(L-R) Andruw Monasterio #32, Ceddanne Rafaela #3 and Wilyer Abreu #52 of the Boston Red Sox celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees in game one of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on August 29, 2026 in New York City.

The Red Sox are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 74-63 record in 137 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 34-32 in 66 games at Fenway Park).

Right now the Red Sox are 8.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (and 4.0 games behind the Yankees).

Following three games with the Mariners, they will visit the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night in Maryland.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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