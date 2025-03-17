One of Boston’s Top Hitters in Spring Could Open Season on Injured List

A potential logjam in the Boston Red Sox roster could be cleared up by moving Masataka Yoshida to the injured list.

Yoshida, the 31-year-old outfielder who is entering the third year of a 5-year, $90-million contract, spent the offseason rehabbing from a procedure in October to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder. He did not begin taking live batting practice until February 26, but has since been in the rotation at designated hitter for the Red Sox, slashing .320/.320/.680.

However, Yoshida has been on a strict] throwing program and just recently stretched out his tosses to 90 feet. With Rafael Devers expected to fill the DH spot, at least to start the season, Yoshida would simply be a bench bat until his shoulder improves and he is able to play in the outfield.

In a post to X (formerly Twitter), Boston Herald reporter Mac Cerullo asked Red Sox manager Alex Cora if Yoshida’s inability to throw at 100% could lead to an IL stint despite hitting pretty well over the last several weeks.

Cora’s one-word reply: “Yes.”

Masataka Yoshida Has Batted .320 in Spring But Could Open Season on IL

As a rookie in 2023, Yoshida appeared in 140 games, posting a slash line of .289/.338/.445 with 15 home runs and 72 RBI. Yoshida dealt with some injuries last season and played in just 108 games, finishing with a slash line of .280/.349/.415 while hitting 10 home runs and 56 RBI.

“This guy, throughout his career (in Japan), he was able to hit and crush the ball,” Cora said early in the spring. “I don’t think it was a bat speed problem or him hitting too many ground balls. It’s a matter of – just like Raffy last year – he was banged up, but he posted. He did everything possible to be out there.

“Now, we’re going to get the healthy Masa, and I’m excited about that. I do believe he comes back to dominate the strike zone and drive the baseball. And that’s going to be fun to watch.”

Yoshida got the start at DH and batted in the No. 3 spot in Boston’s 6-5 win over Minnesota on Sunday. For the spring, Yoshida has posted a slash line of .320/.320/.680, with 5 RBIs in 25 at-bats.

Return of Wilyer Abreu Further Congests Boston Roster

Further complicating the situation for Yoshida is the unexpected return of right fielder Wilyer Abreu, the 2024 Gold Glove winner.

Abreu missed much of spring training due to a gastrointestinal issue, and it was initially believed that Abreu would not be ready in time for opening day. However, Boston announced on Friday that Abreu had been cleared for in-game action, and he was in the starting lineup on Saturday against the Braves.

“Physically, everybody feels he’s in a good spot,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “Now, it’s just (a matter) of the at-bats. He can catch up. We know that. We’ll see where it takes us, but I’m confident that, physically, he’s in a good spot.”