Boston Red Sox Announced Curtis Mead News Before Mariners Series

On Tuesday night, the Boston Red Sox will continue their series with the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.

They are coming off a 9-8 win on Monday night.

Boston Red Sox Announced Curtis Mead News

The Red Sox have been without Curtis Mead since July 27.

Earlier this week, the team announced the latest update.

MLB.com wrote (on August 29): “Has started mobility and strength exercises and is running and throwing.”

According to the site, his return will be: “Late season or 2027”

Mead was traded to the Red Sox (via the Washington Nationals) in July.

He only appeared in one game before the injury.

On the season, Mead is batting .253 with 72 hits, 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, 49 runs and six stolen bases in 88 games.

@MLBONFOX wrote (on July 28): “The Red Sox are placing Curtis Mead on the 10-Day IL, per multiple reports. Boston traded Connelly Early for Mead on July 25th and he was hit in the wrist in his Red Sox debut last night.”

Looking At Mead

Mead had spent four seasons at the MLB level.

In addition to the Red Sox and Nationals, he has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox.

Before the injury, the 25-year-old had been in the middle of his best MLB season.

Looking At The Red Sox

The Red Sox are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 75-63 record in 138 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 35-32 in 67 games at Fenway Park).

Following two more games with the Mariners, the Red Sox will head on the road for a series with Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday in Maryland.