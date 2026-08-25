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Boston Red Sox Announce Curtis Mead Update During Marlins Series

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WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 12: Curtis Mead #45 of the Washington Nationals hits a home run against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning at Nationals Park on July 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Boston Red Sox will continue their series with the Miami Marlins in Florida.

They most recently won by a score of 4-2 on Monday.

Boston Red Sox Announce Curtis Mead Update

GettyCurtis Mead #25 of the Boston Red Sox reacts after being hit by a pitch from pitcher Jack Perkins #50 of the Athletics in the top of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 27, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Earlier this week, news came out that Curtis Mead would have new imaging done.

MLB.com wrote (on August 23): “Will get more imaging on Aug. 24, the four-week mark from when he sustained the non-displaced fracture. Team will have a better sense of potential return date then.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Red Sox got another update on Mead.

Christopher Smith of MassLive wrote: “Curtis Mead’s follow-up four-week scan showed enough healing to remove the cast and put him in a splint”

Looking At Mead

GettyCurtis Mead #25 of the Boston Red Sox is hit by a pitch from pitcher Jack Perkins #50 of the Athletics in the top of the fourth inning at Sutter Health Park on July 27, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Mead is in the middle of his 4th season at the MLB level.

He was traded to the Red Sox (via the Washington Nationals) earlier this year.

That said, Mead only appeared in one game following the trade.

The 25-year-old is batting .253 with 72 hits, 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, 49 runs and six stolen bases in 88 games this year.

The Red Sox wrote (via X) on July 26: “The #RedSox have acquired INF Curtis Mead from the Washington Nationals, in exchange for LHP Connelly Early.”

GettyCurtis Mead #25 of the Boston Red Sox throws the ball after forcing out Jeff McNeil #22 of the Athletics at second base in the bottom of the second inning at Sutter Health Park on July 27, 2026 in Sacramento, California.

Mead has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

GettyJarren Duran #16 of the Boston Red Sox singles during the third inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on August 24, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

The Red Sox come into Tuesday night as the third-place team in the American League East with a 72-59 record in 131 games.

Following two more games in Miami, the Red Sox will head to New York for a series with the Yankees that starts on Friday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Boston Red Sox Announce Curtis Mead Update During Marlins Series

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