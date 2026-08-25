Boston Red Sox Announce Curtis Mead Update During Marlins Series

On Tuesday night, the Boston Red Sox will continue their series with the Miami Marlins in Florida.

They most recently won by a score of 4-2 on Monday.

Boston Red Sox Announce Curtis Mead Update

Earlier this week, news came out that Curtis Mead would have new imaging done.

MLB.com wrote (on August 23): “Will get more imaging on Aug. 24, the four-week mark from when he sustained the non-displaced fracture. Team will have a better sense of potential return date then.”

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Red Sox got another update on Mead.

Christopher Smith of MassLive wrote: “Curtis Mead’s follow-up four-week scan showed enough healing to remove the cast and put him in a splint”

Looking At Mead

Mead is in the middle of his 4th season at the MLB level.

He was traded to the Red Sox (via the Washington Nationals) earlier this year.

That said, Mead only appeared in one game following the trade.

The 25-year-old is batting .253 with 72 hits, 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, 49 runs and six stolen bases in 88 games this year.

The Red Sox wrote (via X) on July 26: “The #RedSox have acquired INF Curtis Mead from the Washington Nationals, in exchange for LHP Connelly Early.”

Mead has also spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox come into Tuesday night as the third-place team in the American League East with a 72-59 record in 131 games.

Following two more games in Miami, the Red Sox will head to New York for a series with the Yankees that starts on Friday.