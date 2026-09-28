Red Sox Infielder Mickey Gasper Edges Out 6-Time All-Star in One Statistical Category

The Boston Red Sox finished the regular season on Sunday afternoon in Tampa Bay against the Chicago Cubs. After playing the first two games in Boston, the series was shifted to Tampa Bay to play game No. 162 as a Nor’easter hit the Northeast over the weekend.

In the first game of a doubleheader on Friday at Fenway Park, Mickey Gasper suffered a right biceps injury while striking out in the fifth inning. After the first game, manager Chad Tracy had a bleak outlook.

“At this point, it looks like a significant biceps injury, so he’s going to still be seeing more doctors and stuff like that,” said Tracy, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “We’ll get the final conclusion, but it’s a pretty significant biceps injury. It’s probably going to take him out.”

Ahead of Sunday’s game before the playoffs next week, Gasper was placed on the injured list and will miss the American League wild-card round against the New York Yankees in the Bronx. Gasper will be a big loss for the Red Sox. He has been a big contributor offensively since coming up earlier this year. Despite not playing the entire season in Boston, the New Hampshire native accomplished a feat that nobody saw coming.

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According to Christopher Smith of MassLive, Gasper finished the season with 10 home runs, one more than Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Gasper did it in 384 fewer at-bats than the Blue Jays first baseman.

Guerrero Jr.’s struggles were one of the bigger storylines this season. Why? Well, Toronto struggled after coming into the season as the defending AL champs and were loaded for another run. However, injuries and underperforming stars caught up with manager John Schneider and his club.

As for Gasper, he had 191 at-bats and clubbed 10 home runs. He had just 24 RBIs, which signals boom or bust. A lot of the time, it was boom, as he finished with just 48 hits this season. Gasper didn’t make his season debut until May 10. He had a stretch in August where he homered in three straight games against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Fenway Park.

On the flip side, Guerrero Jr. had 542 at-bats, 141 hits, 57 RBIs, but just nine home runs. Last season, he signed an extension for 14 years and $500 million. It was a frustrating year in several ways for Guerrero Jr. and the Blue Jays.

Mickey Gasper Is an Underrated Loss for the Boston Red Sox

Boston and New York are both facing the possibility of being without some key players this week. When the season began, not many thought Gasper would be a key player who would be missing.

Boston is reportedly getting Willson Contreras back for the wild-card series, according to Tracy on Sunday night. That would be a big boost to an offense that struggled down the stretch of the regular season. The Red Sox struggled to score runs in September, but getting their top right-handed bat back would be big. However, there’s no denying that losing Gasper is a loss that could be felt in the short porch of Yankee Stadium in right field.