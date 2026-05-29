MLB Broadcaster Absolutely Torches Red Sox’s Season

The Boston Red Sox have been a complete disaster in 2026. One sportscaster in particular believes they’re pacing MLB as the league’s most disappointing team.

Adam Schein Thinks The Red Sox Are MLB’s Biggest Embarrassment

Adam Schein, of Mad Dog Radio, recently declared the Red Sox were among MLB’s biggest losers for 2026.

“The biggest embarrassment in baseball is the Boston Red Sox,” said Schein. “So congratulations to Boston. And there are a lot of teams that have frankly just humiliated themselves. The Mets, the Tigers [which I’m not surprised by], the Kansas City Royals [which I am surprised by], the Blue Jays have been a mess, the Orioles have been a mess, the Giants have been a MESS. The biggest embarrassment in baseball, the unwatchable, unmitigated disaster Boston Red Sox.”

Schein’s comments aren’t a dead end when it comes to Red Sox uproar. 2026 was full of promise, and Boston rolled out a young lineup full of thought-to-be talented ballplayers. Instead of the promised results, fans have been left starved for wins–and they’re just about fed up.

MLB Reacts to Boston’s Gloomy Start

Here’s what people are saying:

MayerIsKing: “The Red Sox are a joke of an organization. Coulombe can’t find the zone…and for the 300th time we call on. Weissert with inherited runners. Who would have thought this would happen?”

Trevor Hass: “The Red Sox had a chance to use Wednesday’s victory over Atlanta as a springboard. Instead, they took another step back in a disheartening 10-2 loss Thursday night. Boston has now lost five of six and continues to play an uninspiring brand of baseball. 5 takeaways.”

Bob Nightengale: “The Boston Red Sox are 8-18 at Fenway Park, and are on pace to go 25-56 at home. The last time they played a full season with fewer than 30 victories at home was in 1932 when they were 24-47 at Fenway Park and 3-3 at Boston Braves Field in a 154-game season.”

Paul Dags: “As a lifelong Red Sox fan and resident of the city of Boston, I’m considering selling off my rights as a fan until Craig Breslow is sent packing… It’s not even June and this has been the most deflating season I’ve possibly ever witnessed. Chris Sale is going to shove at Fenway on Thursday. Raffy Devers is heating up. Even Vaughn Grissom is raking. Kyle Harrison looks phenomenal. Meanwhile, we’ve got Creepy Henry and FSG ruining the franchise. Craig Breslow is such a chump and has alienated every other GM in the league because he’s an unlikable dork who looks like he gets an adrenaline rush from doing his own taxes. As a temporary fan of another franchise, it can’t be an AL East team (just no shot). Can’t be a juggernaut (Braves, Dodgers). Can’t be a “storied” franchise (Phillies, Cubs, Tigers, Cardinals). A lot of teams flat out suck (Mets, Giants, Royals, Angels). I think it has to be the Milwaukee Brewers. Classic logo. Possibly the only professional sports team named after beer. I also don’t think I’ve ever met a fan of theirs before. I’m in. #ThisIsMyCrew 2026.”

The Latest In Beantown

Today, the Red Sox got their teeth kicked in by the Braves, by a score of 10-2.

Boston’s pitching was tarnished, the offense stalled, and fans were headed for the exits after a Ronald Acuna Jr. grand slam.

Vibes couldn’t possibly get much worse than this. If Boston’s front office regime wants to save its own necks, a strategic sell-off is in order come July.