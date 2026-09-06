MLB World Reacts to Passing of Former Red Sox Manager Joe Morgan

Hearts are broken across Major League Baseball this afternoon as the league announced the passing of Boston Red Sox Hall of Famer and former manager Joe Morgan at 95.

As a 2006 Red Sox Hall of Fame inductee and longtime coach, Morgan leaves behind a striking legacy.

MLB World Floods Social Media With Heartfelt Tributes for Joe Morgan

Following the dreadful news, the baseball community took to X, formerly Twitter, to share tributes.

Here’s what people are saying:

@RedSox: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Red Sox Hall of Famer and former manager Joe Morgan. He was a truly beloved fixture of the Red Sox, spending nearly two decades with the organization. We send our love to the Morgan family.”

@MacCerullo: “The Red Sox announce that former manager Joe Morgan, who helped lead the 1988 club to a remarkable second half surge after taking over midseason, has died at age 95.”

@JoeyMurr: “Loved Joe Morgan.”

@NESN: “We mourn the loss of beloved former manager & Red Sox Hall of Famer Joe Morgan. RIP Walpole Joe.”

@John_Zannis: “RIP Joe. Morgan Magic really was something. Went to the first 2 games out of the All-Star break as a fan. Single admission doubleheader against the Royals. Roger Clements capped off at 16 strikeout CG with a K. Lee Smith closed out the nightcap we were off running. #6TwoAndEven.”

According to Ian Browne of MLB.com, Boston’s principal owner John Henry stated, “Joe Morgan holds a special place in Red Sox history. When he took over in 1988, he changed the course of a season and created one of the most memorable chapters in the history of this club.”

He added, “The two division titles that followed only strengthened a bond with Red Sox fans that endured for the rest of his life. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and all who loved him.”

Amid the heartbreak, the Red Sox are left with no choice but to play out the remainder of the season with a piece of the franchise missing.

Morgan’s legacy lives on across baseball, and the respect he has earned over the years will not be forgotten.