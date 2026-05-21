Red Sox Option Right-Hander Amid Tayron Guerrero News

The Boston Red Sox are currently ranked further down in the NL East with their overall record of 22-27, and fans are hoping for redemption. Their pitching staff is looking quite solid as of late, which should continue to give the ballclub a boost.

Having said that, things are still shifting among the franchise, and it’s only heating up from here.

The latest news to come from the Red Sox was their decision to call up 35-year-old Tayron Guerrero. He’s known to be a reliable flamethrower, and with this in mind, perhaps he will be the key to unlocking success.

Guerrero only brings three years of Major League Baseball experience to the table, but now is an opportunity for him to shine after seven years away. He holds a career 5.77 ERA and 111 strikeouts across 106.0 innings pitched through 113 games in his three-year stint. This has the potential to turn into a comeback story for the returning arm.

With Guerrero having been called up, interim manager Chad Tracy needed to make room on his roster. One arm is taking the hit, finding his way back to the minors.

Red Sox Option Zack Kelly to Triple-A

With Guerrero making his way up, Boston optioned right-hander Zack Kelly to Triple-A Worcester, as reported by Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com.

Kelly has appeared in 17 games with the Red Sox this season, logging a 3.31 ERA and 14 strikeouts across 16.1 innings pitched. In 2025, he pitched in 28 big league games and registered a 4.58 ERA and 35 strikeouts across 35.1 innings of work.

Through his five years in the big leagues, he is riding a 4.04 ERA and 127 strikeouts across 131.1 innings pitched.

Earlier in the season, Kelly had shown signs of sputtering on the mound, but overall, his performances haven’t been too concerning. As Cotillo noted, his last 11 innings resulted in a 1.64 ERA with 11 strikeouts — he turned a corner.

Kelly made his MLB debut in August 2022, and since then, he has been gaining opportunities on the big stage while continuing to play bursts in the minors. His entire MLB career has been spent with the Red Sox.

What’s Next for the Red Sox?

Now that Kelly was optioned and Guerrero is stepping up, Boston is hoping to turn things around and climb in the standings, slowly inching their way to the top. Any adjustment, no matter how small, could be exactly what the ballclub needs.

The Red Sox are coming off a clean three-game sweep over the Kansas City Royals, with their latest victory on May 20 resulting in a final score of 4-3. They are far from being in the worst position in the Major Leagues, but there’s undoubtedly room for growth —the same could be said for every franchise.

But once May 22 rolls around, the Red Sox will be gearing up for a three-game set against the Minnesota Twins. Fortunately, this is a homestand series back at Fenway Park after playing on the road.

In the meantime, Boston will continue to shuffle things around in preparation for their next set of games.