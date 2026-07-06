Red Sox Set Return Date for Patrick Sandoval After 2-Year Tommy John Recovery

The wait is over for both the Boston Red Sox and Patrick Sandoval. The left-hander has been activated from the injured list and will soon make his Red Sox debut.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive reports that Sandoval has been activated from the 60-day injured list. As the corresponding roster moves, left-hander Alec Gamboa has been optioned to Triple-A Worcester and right-hander Jack Anderson has been designated for assignment.

Sandoval has completed his rehab from Tommy John surgery, a process that’s taken more than two years to recover from. After the Angels non-tendered him, the left-hander signed a two-year contract with the Red Sox before the 2025 season.

Originally, the left-hander was expected to return toward the end of 2025, but a couple of setbacks have delayed his Red Sox debut. A biceps injury in April shut him down for a while. He finally progressed enough to start his rehab assignment on June 5.

The timing of the move comes down to the rules regarding rehab assignments. Sandoval had used up the entire 30 days allotted, meaning the club had to make a move within 48 hours, per Cotillo. Because of that, the club will have to roster the left-hander for two days before his first start of the season.

Patrick Sandoval to Make Red Sox Debut on July 9

Patrick Sandoval’s last MLB start came on June 21, 2024. Back then, he was a member of the Los Angeles Angels.

Cotillo also reports the left-hander’s first start with Boston will come on Thursday, July 9, against the Chicago White Sox.

Sandoval’s return comes at a critical time for the Red Sox. They are already without Garrett Crochet at least through the All-Star break. Rookie left-hander Connelly Early suffered an elbow injury on June 30 and is on the injured list.

Additionally, All-Star left-hander Ranger Suarez suffered a groin injury, specifically the adductor muscles, in his last start. It’s unclear what the next steps will be for Suarez, which will likely be revealed before they start their three-game series against the White Sox on July 7.

The recent injuries opened up a rotation spot for Sandoval to slot in. Due to off-days on July 1 and July 6, that gave Boston some additional flexibility in lining up the left-hander for his Red Sox debut.

Assuming no further injuries, Sandoval will have about half a season’s worth of starts to build his profile. The left-hander will become a free agent at the conclusion of the season. How well he pitches will determine if he gets a major league or minor league deal.