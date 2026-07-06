Red Sox Injury Update: Latest on SP Ranger Suarez After Leaving Start Early

Injuries are starting to add up for the Boston Red Sox. The latest of those was to starting pitcher Ranger Suarez, who left his start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels early.

Suarez was injured in the bottom of the third. On a groundball that was chopped up the middle, Suarez went to jump up and try to make a play on the ball. He’d land on the ball and come up lame. Looking uncomfortable, he slowly walked off the field.

Now, the Red Sox have shared the latest on a concerning injury for Suarez. Per Tim Healey of The Boston Globe, the team announced that he has left adductor tightness. That makes it a groin injury, but the severity of said injury and the level of concern are still up in the air.

It’s a major loss for the Red Sox’ rotation, which also recently lost Connelly Early to a concerning injury. They both join Garrett Crochet, who has been out since April.

This creates a pretty major question about where the Red Sox will turn in the rotation. It’s likely this will force the team’s hand to bring Brayan Bello back to MLB after demoting him amid an abysmal season. Then, Patrick Sandoval is nearing the end of his rehab, and it looks like the Red Sox may need to lean on him moving forward.

Ranger Suarez is Having an All-Star Season for the Boston Red Sox

In his first season with the Boston Red Sox, Ranger Suarez has been phenomenal. It’s been so good, in fact, that Suarez was named an All-Star and is set to return to Philadelphia for the first time since leaving the Phillies in free agency over the offseason.

Now, Suarez’s return is going to be up in the air. If the adductor issue is minor, he may still be able to attend the All-Star Game. However, it’s doubtful that he or the Red Sox will want him to pitch if he’s getting over a health scare. In a worse world, it’s a more severe injury and he won’t be able to attend at all.

Still, Suarez does deserve recognition for the season he’s had to this point. Coming into play on Sunday, it was a 2.94 ERA in 88.2 innings pitched. He also has a 1.128 WHIP and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

The Red Sox Have Had a String of Bad Injury News

In a long and difficult season, the Red Sox have had awful injury luck. Ranger Suarez is just the latest player to suffer from that run of bad luck.

The two most notable injuries have been to Garrett Crochet and Roman Anthony. They have both been out for more than two months now, and they have both suffered multiple setbacks. Anthony has now been sent to see a hand specialist in Georgia before rehabbing away from Fenway Park.

Other injuries to position players include Marcelo Mayer and Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the infield. They suffered similar forearm injuries, which have been described as “inflammation” and “stress reactions.” There’s little idea about what time the pair will return to action for the Red Sox.

Then, Connelly Early was recently pulled from a start after feeling something wrong in his elbow. Now, he’s looking for a second opinion on his elbow, speaking to Dr. Keith Meister in Texas. That’s prompted concern it may be a long-term issue.

Even Triston Casas, who hasn’t played since May 2, 2025, got bad news recently. He’s been shut down from hitting with a wrist issue. This came as he was rehabbing from a ruptured patellar tendon.

In other words, this was a terrible time to suffer another injury for the Red Sox. Hopefully, Suarez getting pulled was more of a precaution, though, and he’ll be back on the field soon.