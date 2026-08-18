Red Sox Get Patrick Sandoval Injury News Amid Recent Struggles

The Boston Red Sox have battled injuries all season, a factor that’s contributed to some of their inconsistency along the way. A fully healthy version of this roster looks like one of the better teams in baseball.

Boston cooled off recently after one of the hottest stretches in the league, going 3-7 over one 10-game stretch that included a difficult outing from left-hander Patrick Sandoval. He allowed seven runs on nine hits across four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, walking three while striking out six. The Red Sox have since bounced back, routing the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-1 on Monday night to maintain their six-game lead in the second American League wild card spot.

Sandoval Reveals What He’s Been Playing Through

Sandoval addressed reporters after the game and offered an explanation for his recent struggles, one that connects to a trainer visit during the fourth inning.

“He says it’s just a matter of pain tolerance,” Boston Globe’s Alex Speier reported.

Speier’s reporting revealed Sandoval has been pitching through a blister on his left foot for essentially the entire season. That kind of injury doesn’t always draw attention, but the fact that Sandoval brought it up publicly suggests it’s been genuinely bothering him.

A blister on the push-off foot can meaningfully affect a pitcher’s mechanics and drive. If Sandoval hasn’t been able to plant properly on the mound, that could explain some of the inconsistency in his results.

Patrick Sandoval confirmed that he’s been dealing with a blister on his left foot all season and it’s just a pain tolerance thing. (via @alexspeier) https://t.co/ScLqfQmeSS — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) August 16, 2026

What the Red Sox Are Getting From Sandoval

Sandoval has made seven starts this season, posting a 4.76 ERA overall. Before Sunday’s blowup, he’d actually been trending well, sitting at a 3.30 ERA.

Still, a nagging injury that lingers all season carries real risk heading into the stretch run. With Jake Bennett also struggling recently, Boston needs its rotation depth to hold up. The Red Sox know what they’re getting from top arms like Ranger Suarez, Payton Tolle, and Sonny Gray, but a full staff effort matters more as October approaches.

Final Word for the Red Sox

Patrick Sandoval pitching through a season-long blister says something about the toughness this Boston roster has shown all year, injuries and all. Whether the issue gets resolved or continues into the postseason remains to be seen.

For a Red Sox team built to compete deep into October, every healthy arm counts.