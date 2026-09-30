Boston Red Sox’s Payton Tolle Drops Blunt Quote After Wild Card Loss to Yankees

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Payton Tolle #70 of the Boston Red Sox walks back to the dugout after being pull against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Left-hander Payton Tolle allowed one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out four over 4 2/3 innings en route to suffering the loss in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.
After the game, Tolle was asked to evaluate his performance.
Boston Red Sox’s Payton Tolle Makes Honest Statement After Wild Card Loss to Yankees
“Wasn’t good enough. They had a good plan and I threw a lot of balls… just didn’t feel like I could command the zone. I kind of let some at-bats get away from me.”
While Tolle was pretty hard on himself about his outing, he wasn’t the main reason the Red Sox lost on Tuesday.
Yankees Beat Red Sox 9-0
Cam Schlittler threw an absolute gem on Tuesday, allowing just two hits and one walk over 6 1/3 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts as the Yankees won 9-0.
Designated hitter Ben Rice carried the offense, going 4-for-5 with a solo home run and a grand slam.
Catcher Austin Wells got the scoring started in the second inning with an RBI single.
Rice made the score 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth with a solo homer.
Rice hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, increasing New York’s lead to 3-0.
Luis Garcia Jr. grounded into a double play in the seventh, allowing a run to score.
Wells added another RBI on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth.
Rice broke the game open in the eighth inning, hitting his grand slam to make the score 9-0.
Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Boston Red Sox left-hander dropped a blunt quote on his performance in Tuesday night's Wild Card loss to the Yankees.
Boston Red Sox’s Payton Tolle Drops Blunt Quote After Wild Card Loss to Yankees