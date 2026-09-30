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Boston Red Sox’s Payton Tolle Drops Blunt Quote After Wild Card Loss to Yankees

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American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 29: Payton Tolle #70 of the Boston Red Sox walks back to the dugout after being pull against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Left-hander Payton Tolle allowed one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out four over 4 2/3 innings en route to suffering the loss in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

After the game, Tolle was asked to evaluate his performance.

Boston Red Sox’s Payton Tolle Makes Honest Statement After Wild Card Loss to Yankees

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Payton Tolle #70 of the Boston Red Sox throws a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

“Wasn’t good enough. They had a good plan and I threw a lot of balls… just didn’t feel like I could command the zone. I kind of let some at-bats get away from me.”

While Tolle was pretty hard on himself about his outing, he wasn’t the main reason the Red Sox lost on Tuesday.

Yankees Beat Red Sox 9-0

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Cam Schlittler #31 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Cam Schlittler threw an absolute gem on Tuesday, allowing just two hits and one walk over 6 1/3 scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts as the Yankees won 9-0.

Designated hitter Ben Rice carried the offense, going 4-for-5 with a solo home run and a grand slam.

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees celebrates hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 23, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Catcher Austin Wells got the scoring started in the second inning with an RBI single.

Rice made the score 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth with a solo homer.

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees hits a solo home run against Erik Miller #67 of the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Rice hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, increasing New York’s lead to 3-0.

Luis Garcia Jr. grounded into a double play in the seventh, allowing a run to score.

American League Wild Card Series: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game One
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 29: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees hits a single to right field to score a run by George Lombard Jr. #96 against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning in game one of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 29, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Wells added another RBI on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth.

Rice broke the game open in the eighth inning, hitting his grand slam to make the score 9-0.

Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series is scheduled to start at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox’s Payton Tolle Drops Blunt Quote After Wild Card Loss to Yankees

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