Boston Red Sox’s Payton Tolle Drops Blunt Quote After Wild Card Loss to Yankees

Left-hander Payton Tolle allowed one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out four over 4 2/3 innings en route to suffering the loss in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

After the game, Tolle was asked to evaluate his performance.

Boston Red Sox’s Payton Tolle Makes Honest Statement After Wild Card Loss to Yankees

“Wasn’t good enough. They had a good plan and I threw a lot of balls… just didn’t feel like I could command the zone. I kind of let some at-bats get away from me.”

While Tolle was pretty hard on himself about his outing, he wasn’t the main reason the Red Sox lost on Tuesday.