Red Sox SP Payton Tolle Explains the Difference Between 2025 and 2026 For Him

For the second season in a row, the Boston Red Sox have clinched a trip to the MLB postseason. In many respects, 2025 and 2026 look very similar, with the Red Sox heading for a Wild Card matchup and a likely opening-round series against the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

Of course, the team itself is completely different. It’s a new manager and largely a new coaching staff. Injuries, trades, and free agency have changed the faces of the team itself. Even for faces that were there a season ago, like Payton Tolle, they’ve seen their roles completely change.

Boston Red Sox SP Payton Tolle on the Difference a Year Can Make

Going into the 2025 playoffs, the Boston Red Sox weren’t confident in Payton Tolle. He had been called up midseason to deal with rotation injuries, and while he flashed success with his fastball, that’s all he had in his arsenal at that point.

When the playoffs rolled around, he wasn’t a part of a three-man rotation. Instead, he only pitched 0.1 playoff innings in relief.

2026 saw Tolle start in the minors, working on his arsenal. When injuries hit the rotation, he got called up to the Red Sox again, and this time he didn’t give up his spot in the rotation for anything. He’s quickly become a dominant starter and, for many, a fan favorite. In 25 starts and 143.0 innings, Tolle has a 3.02 ERA, 1.070 WHIP, and 10.4 strikeouts per nine.

Tolle would also be among the biggest celebrators when the Red Sox clinched their playoff spot in Tropicana Field on Sunday. When he did take a break from partying, he took some time to hilariously explain the difference a season can make for him.

“Last year,” Tolle said. “It kind of felt like I got an A on the group project and didn’t do anything… I’m super proud to be a part of this group, just excited to keep going.”

This season, the Red Sox need Tolle to become a dominant playoff pitcher. Without that, there is a good chance that Boston doesn’t have enough to get past that first round, which would still be a major letdown for many fans.

Payton Tolle May Be the Game 1 Starter for Boston

With Garrett Crochet still injured and not able to start even once he’s healthy, the Boston Red Sox have a problem. Who’s the Game 1 starter? Right now, it seems like there are two options. They could either pitch Sonny Gray, a veteran. They could also turn to Payton Tolle and trust a young pitcher who has been excellent this season.

It seems like they’re in the process of lining Tolle up to start, too. Red Sox writer Rob Bradford looked ahead at the playoffs. There, he noticed it looked like Tolle is being positioned for that Game 1 start.

“It sure looking like Tolle has a good shot at pitching Game 1 the way they are lining things up,” Bradford wrote.

That is, obviously, speculation and not evidence at this point. Gray has also been excellent and deserves a long look at the start. Regardless, the Red Sox need to start out on the right foot in October.