Boston Red Sox All-Star Showered With Praise From National League Young Star

Since coming up to the majors, Boston Red Sox outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela has also played in the infield. However, this season he’s been primarly been in center field and for good reason.

Last season, Rafaela secured his first Gold Glove Award in 2025 after starting 129 games in center field. He joined right fielder Wilyer Abreu in winning a Gold Glove last year. They became the first Red Sox outfield duo to win a Gold Glove after Jackie Bradley Jr. (center field) and Mookie Betts (right field) pulled it off in 2018.

Rafaela is in Philadelphia this week and will play in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game for the American League. One National League star, Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs, is a big fan of Raefela’s and spoke highly of him on Monday during media day.

Boston Red Sox Outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela Showered With Praise By Pete Crow-Armstrong

Crow-Armstrong, who is one of the more exciting players in MLB, explained why Rafaela is his favorite player.

“I’m a huge fan of anybody who can play multiple positions,” Crow-Armstrong said, per Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe. “But then you add in the fact that he’s a Gold Glover and there’s nothing to dislike about Ceddanne’s game. I like playing against him, and I like watching him.”

Not only is Rafaela able to play multiple positions, but he also has been key at the plate, mainly batting second, for interim manager Chad Tracy. He’s slashing .281/.328/.433 with 33 of his 96 hits being for extra bases. He has 22 doubles and eight home runs with 39 RBIs. His WAR is 4.0, which is not too far off from his 4.8 in 2025.

However, Crow-Armstrong loves the way Rafaela plays defense, mainly in center field, and there is one area of his game that impresses the Cubs’ 24-year-old outfielder.

“Ceddanne gets a great jump on the ball,” Crow-Armstrong said. “The way that he closes on baseballs is pretty impressive. There are very few players who do it better than him. Maybe Daulton Varsho (of the Blue Jays) on balls over his head.”

Ceddanne Rafaela Is One of Four Boston Red Sox All-Stars

Rafaela is one of four Red Sox all-stars this summer. First baseman Willson Contreras and closer Aroldis Chapman are also in Philadelphia for the AL and available for Tuesday night’s game. Starting pitcher Ranger Suarez is also an All-Star, but won’t play due to an injury. He signed as a free agent in Boston over the winter after spending the first eight years of his career with the Phillies.

Contreras participated in Monday night’s home run derby, but was eliminated in the semifinals by Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies. Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals won the home run derby over Schwarber in the finals.

One member of the Red Sox who was snubbed this summer for the American League was starting pitcher Sonny Gray. In 17 starts, the right-hander is 11-1 with a 2.54 ERA in 95.2 innings.

“I’m just being honest, you know? I’m happy for Ranger, and I’m happy for Chappy, for sure. They’re very well-deserving. But a little selfishly, yeah, I was disappointed,” said Gray, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Associated Press.

Given the Red Sox’s nine-game winning streak going into the break, it might not be the worst thing that he gets some rest this week.