Social Media Reacts to Jordan Walker Winning the Home Run Derby

St. Louis Cardinals’ All-Star outfielder Jordan Walker just made franchise history and MLB history. In today’s Home Run Derby competition, Walker became the first Cardinal to win the event and also the youngest player ever.

Walker came out in the first round free and easy, with 13 bombs. Willson Contreras, a former Cardinal and now a Red Sox, was the only one to tie him.

In the second round, Walker bested Tampa Bay Rays’ superstar Junior Caminero’s total of five. It took the Redbird only seven swings to clout six bombs and move on.

Then, he matched up in the finale–the kid against the Banks’ biggest bomber, in Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber looked unbeatable. He started hot and got right to work with a missile on the first swing he took. His total ended up at 11 homers in 15 swings, and he was the first player to homer off the “magenta ball” used for the final swings in each round.

Walker came out and missed his first attempt. Lining out down the left field line. His total slowly climbed as the round went on, and then he conquered the demonic magenta ball.

‘J-Dub’ took home the trophy by smashing six home runs in a row, including four off the unsolveable magenta ball. Schwarber and the rest of MLB’s finest could only watch and marvel.

MLB is going crazy over the historic performance.

Social Media Reacts to Jordan Walker Winning Home Run Derby

Here’s what people are saying:

MLB: “Down 3 homers in the @TMobile #HRDerby Finals, down to his final swing Jordan Walker was UNFAZED.”

Just Baseball: “One year ago today, Jordan Walker in 55 games had just 3 HR and a .562 OPS in his 2025 season. Today? 22 Home Runs, an All-Star nod, and the 2026 Home Run Derby Champion! What an incredible story.”

John Denton: “Jordan Walker crushes homers on his final six swings to beat hometown hero Kyle Schwarber 12-11 in the finals of the MLB HR Derby. Walker, 24, is the first #STLCards player to win the HR Derby. His storybook 2026 season keeps getting better.”

Derrick Goold: “Jordan Walker, #HomeRunDerby champion. The first to do it — and he did it against the boos in Philly. What a show, too, he hit four magenta balls on his “final swing” to surpass Kyle Schwarber, 12 to 11. #stlcards #AllStarGame.”

Joshua Jacobs: “Jordan Walker: Home Run Derby Champ The coronation of a star #STLCards THE COMEBACK!!!”

STL Sports Central: “WHAT. A. MOMENT. Imagine showing this to someone just a year ago. Jordan Walker never gave up #STLCards.”

The Performance

Walker is MLB’s youngest Home Run Derby champ, and he did it in grand fashion.

In the finals, Schwarber’s performance was so ridiculous it prompted his teammate Bryce Harper to elicit quite the reaction.

According to announcer Matt Vasgersian, he saw Harper say “It’s over,” during Schwarber’s round.

It was anything but.

The hometown hero was dethroned, and Walker is sitting atop baseball’s finest power threats.

The Cardinals have been one of MLB’s biggest surprises all season. If Walker’s performance is a sign of anything, it’s that St. Louis still has a few tricks up their sleeve.