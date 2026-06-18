Boston Red Sox Predicted to Make Difficult Decision with Controversial Player

There has always been speculation and rumors surrounding the status of Boston Red Sox All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran, and maybe for right reason or maybe not, but regardless, people are still calling for the departure of Duran with the Red Sox once again.

In a recent piece for BleacherReport.com, writer Tim Kelly believes that Jarren Duran and the Red Sox going their separate ways is an ‘MLB divorce that needs to happen’.

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Red Sox Urged to Part Ways with Jarren Duran

Here is what Kelly had to say about why the Red Sox and Jarren Duran should go their separate ways: