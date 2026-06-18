Boston Red Sox Predicted to Make Difficult Decision with Controversial Player

There has always been speculation and rumors surrounding the status of Boston Red Sox All-Star outfielder Jarren Duran, and maybe for right reason or maybe not, but regardless, people are still calling for the departure of Duran with the Red Sox once again.
In a recent piece for BleacherReport.com, writer Tim Kelly believes that Jarren Duran and the Red Sox going their separate ways is an ‘MLB divorce that needs to happen’.
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Red Sox Urged to Part Ways with Jarren Duran
Here is what Kelly had to say about why the Red Sox and Jarren Duran should go their separate ways:
“The question is whether the Red Sox would sell low on Duran if he doesn’t heat up prior to the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Craig Breslow and company are obvious sellers, but with Duran under team control through the 2028 season, they might prefer to hold onto him until the offseason and hope that his value goes back up with a big second half. It just feels like the possibility of eventually getting traded has loomed over Duran for a few years now, with Boston also having Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela in the outfield mix.”
Jarren Duran may never reach his 2024 status again as an MLB All-Star with 50+ extra-base hits, but he’s certainly one hot streak away from becoming a whole lot more valuable to ANY MLB team. The Red Sox, however, are still in a crossroads for at least until the end of June to truly gauge their season, and what the sky is for this Boston team.
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Will the Red Sox Trade Jarren Duran?
It’s truly a fascinating storyline across MLB regarding what the Red Sox will do with Jarren Duran.
I can see both sides, especially considering he’s still under team control for a couple of years. The argument of the Boston Red Sox stacked outfield group makes sense from a broad perspective, but Roman Anthony hasn’t played in a long time, which has opened up the need for Jarre Duran’s services.
Duran is batting .213 this season with 12 home runs, 37 RBI, and 57 hits. His average is down, which is most apparent, but he can still have a strong impact on any game.
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