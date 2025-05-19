Red Sox Predicted to Make ‘Panic Trade’ to Fill Glaring Need

It’s no secret, certainly, in Boston that the Red Sox are badly in need of help at first base, with Triston Casas out for the year with a knee injury and with designated hitter Rafael Devers unwilling to make the move to a new position. It does not help, either, than the fill-in for Casas, Romy Gonzalez, is also out with quad contusion, though he is due back.

With those two out, the team has used Abraham Toro and Nick Sogard at the position. Neither strikes fear in opposing pitchers, and as things stand, Red Sox first basemen have combined for a .219 average and just a .620 OPS this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

And unless the Red Sox find a solution for the position from within–rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell is the current favorite, as the team has begun working him out at first–they could seek outside help. While multiple reports say the Red Sox are not going in that direction, they might not have a choice.

They could panic … and according to Bleacher Report, they’re a good candidate to make a “panic” trade in the coming weeks.

Red Sox Trade ‘Borderline Necessary’

Fact is, despite the improvements the Red Sox made in the offseason, with the additions of Alex Bregman and ace Garrett Crochet, as well as closer Aroldis Chapman, they’re two games below .500 and it is clear that something is not working. It may not be first base alone, but this group needs a jolt.

Maybe a panic trade is in order.

As B/R analyst Kerry Miller wrote: “At this point, it’s probably not even a case of Boston being in danger of making a panic trade, but rather being in danger of standing pat and not making a trade that feels borderline necessary, if only for morale purposes. …

“If AL East rivals don’t mind trading within the division, Baltimore’s Ryan Mountcastle and Tampa Bay’s Yandy Díaz might be the best options. Washington’s Nathaniel Lowe could be a good one, too, or Milwaukee’s Rhys Hoskins if the Brew Crew drops far enough out of contention to sell.”

The Red Sox would have other options–former Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo, a free agent, for one–but a trade might be needed for this group.