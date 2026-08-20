Boston Red Sox Announce Starting Pitchers Against San Francisco Giants

Coming off a 16-game stretch where they went 8-8 over 16 straight days, the Boston Red Sox got an off-day on Thursday. Following the day off, they will begin a three-game series at home against the San Francisco Giants, which means the return of Rafael Devers and possibly Marcelo Mayer to Boston.

It is sure to be an interesting weekend at Fenway Park with Devers, and possibly Mayer, getting a lot of the attention. As for the play on the field, Boston is coming into the series after winning two out of three over the Arizona Diamondbacks at home. They fell one run short of a sweep of the series, losing the series finale on Wednesday, 7-6, in 10 innings.

Boston Red Sox Announce Probable Starting Pitchers Against Giants

Boston used a bullpen game on Monday night, and with an off-day on Thursday, they are giving some of their pitchers some much-needed extra rest. Here are the probable pitchers for this weekend’s series,

There is a clear advantage on the mound this weekend for the Red Sox. Boston is holding down the second American League wild-card spot. They are 3.5 games behind the New York Yankees. They are 5.5 games clear of the Minnesota Twins, who are holding down the third and final spot.

On the flip side, San Francisco is looking to end off the Colorado Rockies for last place in the National League West Division. It hasn’t been a great first MLB season for Tony Vitello as manager of the Giants. This is a series that the Red Sox should win before hitting the road.

Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants Play Following Trade Deadline Move

By now, you remember the blockbuster trade that happened last June. Boston sent Devers to the Giants in a trade nobody saw coming. As for the Mayer trade, Boston Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow acquired left-handed pitcher Erik Miller for bullpen depth for Mayer.

Both Devers and Mayer were seen as foundation pieces of the future for the Red Sox. However, in the span of 14 months, they were traded to San Francisco. Mayer was injured at the time of the deal. There is a chance he could be in Boston over the weekend.

“Hopefully, I’m feeling good enough to make that trip,” said Mayer, per Maria Guardado of MLB.com back on August 9. “I’m excited. I have a lot of love for a lot of people over there in that clubhouse. It’ll be good to see those guys, and it’ll be a fun experience wearing a different jersey over there.”

There were no hard feelings following the deal.

“This game’s a business, and teams are going to do whatever they can to win,” Mayer said, per Guardado. “You can’t be really surprised by any move. Our job is to go out there and play hard and do whatever we can to help the team win, whichever team that is. Now I’m a Giant, and I couldn’t be more excited for the next chapter.”

It is a business. Furthermore, the new chapter just might begin in Boston for Mayer. That would be fitting.