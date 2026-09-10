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Boston Red Sox Promote 27-Year-Old Infielder Before Royals Series

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 08: Interim manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox speaks to media prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

The Boston Red Sox will begin a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Ahead of their series against the Royals, the Red Sox announced the promotion of a 27-year-old infielder in the organization.

Boston Red Sox Promote 27-Year-Old Infielder Before Royals Series

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GettyFORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Max Ferguson #90 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a picture during the 2026 Boston Red Sox Photo Day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 17, 2026 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Red Sox promoted second baseman Max Ferguson from the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, according to the infielder’s transactions log on MiLB.com.

Ferguson has already appeared in 33 games with Triple-A Worcester this season, slashing .214/.272/.330 with three home runs and 11 RBI over 116 plate appearances.

Boston Red Sox Photo Day
GettyFORT MYERS, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Max Ferguson #90 of the Boston Red Sox poses for a picture during the 2026 Boston Red Sox Photo Day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South on February 17, 2026 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

In 60 games with Double-A Portland this year, Ferguson has hit .247/.364/.438 with eight home runs and 29 RBI in 232 plate appearances.

With the Double-A season wrapping up soon, Ferguson’s season will be extended a bit by finishing the season with Worcester.

Looking at Max Ferguson’s Career

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GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 01: A detailed view of a Boston Red Sox hat and glove in the dugout against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on August 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres selected Ferguson in the fifth round (No. 160 overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee.

The Padres traded Ferguson, first baseman Eric Hosmer, outfielder Corey Rosier and cash to the Red Sox for left-hander Jay Groome on Aug. 2, 2022.

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Ferguson hasn’t appeared in the majors. He first reached Triple-A in 2023.

The infielder has slashed .215/.342/.338 with 35 home runs, 200 RBI and 159 stolen bases across 481 career minor-league games.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

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GettyBOSTON, MA – SEPTEMBER 7: Catcher Adley Rutschman #31 of the Boston Red Sox congratulates pitcher Brayan Bello #66 after the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on September 7, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

After sweeping the Baltimore Orioles in four games at Camden Yards, the Red Sox lost two of three games to the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park earlier this week.

Boston has the day off on Thursday before beginning its three-game series against the Royals on Friday, which will wrap up on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox are the second American League Wild Card team with an 80-67 record. They are four games behind the New York Yankees for the first American League Wild Card spot.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Boston Red Sox Promote 27-Year-Old Infielder Before Royals Series

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