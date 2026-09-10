The Boston Red Sox will begin a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park at 7:10 p.m. EDT on Friday.

Ahead of their series against the Royals, the Red Sox announced the promotion of a 27-year-old infielder in the organization.

Boston Red Sox Promote 27-Year-Old Infielder Before Royals Series

The Red Sox promoted second baseman Max Ferguson from the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, according to the infielder’s transactions log on MiLB.com.

Ferguson has already appeared in 33 games with Triple-A Worcester this season, slashing .214/.272/.330 with three home runs and 11 RBI over 116 plate appearances.

In 60 games with Double-A Portland this year, Ferguson has hit .247/.364/.438 with eight home runs and 29 RBI in 232 plate appearances.

With the Double-A season wrapping up soon, Ferguson’s season will be extended a bit by finishing the season with Worcester.

Looking at Max Ferguson’s Career

The San Diego Padres selected Ferguson in the fifth round (No. 160 overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee.

The Padres traded Ferguson, first baseman Eric Hosmer, outfielder Corey Rosier and cash to the Red Sox for left-hander Jay Groome on Aug. 2, 2022.

Ferguson hasn’t appeared in the majors. He first reached Triple-A in 2023.

The infielder has slashed .215/.342/.338 with 35 home runs, 200 RBI and 159 stolen bases across 481 career minor-league games.

Boston Red Sox Right Now

After sweeping the Baltimore Orioles in four games at Camden Yards, the Red Sox lost two of three games to the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park earlier this week.

Boston has the day off on Thursday before beginning its three-game series against the Royals on Friday, which will wrap up on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Sox are the second American League Wild Card team with an 80-67 record. They are four games behind the New York Yankees for the first American League Wild Card spot.