Boston Red Sox Promote 27-Year-Old Infielder Before Royals Series

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 08: Interim manager Chad Tracy of the Boston Red Sox speaks to media prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 08, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)
Ferguson has already appeared in 33 games with Triple-A Worcester this season, slashing .214/.272/.330 with three home runs and 11 RBI over 116 plate appearances.
In 60 games with Double-A Portland this year, Ferguson has hit .247/.364/.438 with eight home runs and 29 RBI in 232 plate appearances.
With the Double-A season wrapping up soon, Ferguson’s season will be extended a bit by finishing the season with Worcester.
Looking at Max Ferguson’s Career
The San Diego Padres selected Ferguson in the fifth round (No. 160 overall) of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee.
The Padres traded Ferguson, first baseman Eric Hosmer, outfielder Corey Rosier and cash to the Red Sox for left-hander Jay Groome on Aug. 2, 2022.
Ferguson hasn’t appeared in the majors. He first reached Triple-A in 2023.
The infielder has slashed .215/.342/.338 with 35 home runs, 200 RBI and 159 stolen bases across 481 career minor-league games.
Boston Red Sox Right Now
After sweeping the Baltimore Orioles in four games at Camden Yards, the Red Sox lost two of three games to the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park earlier this week.
Boston has the day off on Thursday before beginning its three-game series against the Royals on Friday, which will wrap up on Sunday afternoon.
The Red Sox are the second American League Wild Card team with an 80-67 record. They are four games behind the New York Yankees for the first American League Wild Card spot.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Boston Red Sox announced the promotion of a 27-year-old infielder in the organization before their upcoming series with the Royals.
Boston Red Sox Promote 27-Year-Old Infielder Before Royals Series