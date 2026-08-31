Red Sox Radio Voice Will Flemming Draws Heat for Comments Against Yankees

It was a frustrating series all around for the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx. Coming into the weekend down 2.0 in the Wild Card, they had a four-game series to make a move in the standings, but that didn’t happen as the New York Yankees took three out of four amid some major issues for the Red Sox.

The most frustrating of those games ended up being on Sunday for the Red Sox. After a controversial replay ruling that set the Yankees up for a big fifth inning, the wheels fell completely off. They’d go on to lose 16-1.

On the field, the Red Sox were clearly frustrated amid their inability to hit. That frustration would also translate into the radio booth, where play-by-play broadcaster Will Flemming made some controversial comments on WEEI.

Boston Red Sox Radio Voice Will Flemming Calls for a Fight

In the eighth inning on Sunday, the Yankees were starting to pile it on the Red Sox. In what ended up being a nine-run inning, frustration boiled over for Will Flemming.

Flemming would suggest that Red Sox pitcher Jovani Morán should throw a pitch at Yankees catcher Austin Wells. Then, he would suggest that the team start a fight with Jazz Chisholm, who he said is a “bush league player” who “plays the game the wrong way.”

Those comments were a bit surprising, and not the kind of thing you typically hear from broadcasters. However, after Chisholm stole multiple bases uncontested in a blowout, they seem to be born out of frustration and a very old school thought process to baseball’s unwritten rules.

“Wouldn’t you sort of like to see Morán drill Wells right here?” Flemming said.

Also in the radio booth was Will Middlebrooks, a former player who now works as a color analyst. He splits his time on radio and TV, and he had a bit of a calmer response.

“By the way, you’re up six (runs). It’s the eighth (inning). The team is electing not to hold you on. That’s the white flag, right?” Middlebrooks said of Chisholm stealing. “Normally in that situation, you don’t run.”

Flemming has become a fan favorite among Red Sox fans in recent years. Having previously called Triple-A games for the Red Sox, he was tasked with largely replacing the legendary Joe Castiglione, and he’s shared a booth with Castiglione in the past.

Earlier in the game, Flemming had also been extremely upset with the Ceddanne Rafaela attempted catch, which looked like a catch, but was ruled to be trapped even upon review. Add in the team struggling late in the game, and it seems like emotions got the best of him.

Fans React to Flemming’s Comments in Red Sox-Yankees Game

Unsurprisingly, there were some big reactions to the comments that Will Flemming made. In particular, from Yankees fans.

“Should be fired by now,” one fan wrote. Meanwhile, others would suggest that race played some role in the conversation, as Chisholm caught the majority of his criticism. Of course, right or not, Chisholm was the player involved in the unwritten rule being broken and not chosen at random.

“I think he’s great in the booth and I won’t pretend like I’m even remotely offended by him asking for the fight/drilling,” another fan wrote. “I think it’s funny, but how embarrassing is this haha.”

Red Sox fans themselves would be mixed on the comments. They’d also be mixed on if Chisholm should’ve been stealing or not. Regardless, the bigger concern for Boston right now is getting back on track.