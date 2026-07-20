Red Sox Provide Ranger Suarez Injured List Update Ahead of Series vs. Orioles

On top of a red-hot 13-game win streak, the Boston Red Sox have received fortunate news in their depleted starting rotation.

Starting pitcher Ranger Suarez has been absent from the rotation since suffering a left groin strain in a July 5 start against the Los Angeles Angels. He was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to July 6.

The injury resulted in Suarez missing the All-Star Game while recovering from the setback. The first-year Red Sox pitcher was given a fortunate update ahead of Boston’s series against the Baltimore Orioles.

“Ranger Suarez will throw again today and do some fielding drills, and depending on how those go, the Red Sox will decide whether or not he’ll start tomorrow,” wrote Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald.