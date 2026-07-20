Boston Red Sox starter Ranger Suarez will have another throwing session before deciding if he's ready to return from the 15-day injured list, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald reports.
On top of a red-hot 13-game win streak, the Boston Red Sox have received fortunate news in their depleted starting rotation.
Starting pitcher Ranger Suarez has been absent from the rotation since suffering a left groin strain in a July 5 start against the Los Angeles Angels. He was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to July 6.
The injury resulted in Suarez missing the All-Star Game while recovering from the setback. The first-year Red Sox pitcher was given a fortunate update ahead of Boston’s series against the Baltimore Orioles.
“Ranger Suarez will throw again today and do some fielding drills, and depending on how those go, the Red Sox will decide whether or not he’ll start tomorrow,” wrote Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald.
Toran Flores is a sports reporter located in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He's covered news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, and college sports. His work has been featured on platforms like FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, Lakers All Day Everyday, and others.
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Red Sox Provide Ranger Suarez Injured List Update Ahead of Series vs. Orioles