Recent MLB Rumor Pairs Boston Red Sox with Nationals’ All-Star Infielder in Mock Trade Idea

The Boston Red Sox, if they want any chance to gain a playoff spot this season, will need to upgrade in some capacity on their infield. There have been several reports already that the Red Sox are targeting right-handed hitting help, but at this point, any hitting help will do, especially if it’s an infielder.

However, as bad as the Red Sox have been this season (que 10-20 home record), the AL is so down that Boston is just a few games out of a Wild Card spot, which has spurred speculation and rumors from FanSided.com’s Chris Landers that the Red Sox could be a landing spot for Nationals’ All-Star infielder CJ Abrams.

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Could the Red Sox Actually Trade for CJ Abrams?

CJ Abrams has been a trade subject for quite some time at this point, but what’s been unforeseen this year is the Washington Nationals also being in a playoff position as well, which puts Abrams’ trade chances in a tricky spot. Given how much success CJ Abrams has had this season, there’s no doubt that he would be one of the hottest commodity middle-infielders on the trade market.

Here is why Landers pairs CJ Abrams with the Red Sox in his latest trade rumor piece:

“Abrams will likely cost an arm and a leg given the multiple years of team control remaining and the Nationals’ surprisingly strong start. But he’d be an ideal fit for an infield that is decidedly lacking in offensive upside right now. It would be nice if Abrams were a better shortstop defender, or if he hit right-handed, but beggars can’t be choosers — especially not with how thin the position-player market is shaping up to be.”

Landers is right on two fronts: beggars can’t be choosers, and adding Abrams via a trade might be a bit costly, and Boston might have to cough up one of their productive, young starters to complete a deal. However, the Red Sox do still have a pretty deep farm system with talent, and it will be interesting to see if they want to dip into that pipeline if Boston can put together a winning stretch over the next two months. The MLB trade deadline is August 3 this season.

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CJ Abrams this Season…

CJ Abrams is enjoying a very quality 2026 campaign so far in just 62 games and his fifth MLB season.

Over 62 games this season, Abrams is hitting .288 with 12 home runs, 13 doubles, 47 RBI, nine stolen bases, and an OPS+ in the 150s. He’s a big reason the Washington Nationals have one of (if not) the best offenses in MLB this season. However, under the new front-office management, it’s unclear how many players on the current Nationals roster will stick around. Abrams was an All-Star in 2024 and looks to be well on his way to a second appearance at the Midsummer Classic.

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