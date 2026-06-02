Blue Jays 8-Year MLB Player Elects Free Agency Before Braves Series

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to open up a three-game set on Tuesday against the red-hot Atlanta Braves in Truist Park. The Braves are the best team in MLB with a 40-20 record, and this is certainly a great test for the Blue Jays to see where they stack up this season against the best team in baseball.

Before the Braves-Blue Jays series kicks off, the Blue Jays received some notable news about a recently designated player.

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Austin Voth Elects MLB Free Agency

On Tuesday, Blue Jays 8-year MLB pitcher Austin Voth elected MLB free agency.

CBSSports writes (on Tuesday, June 2): “Voth will hit the open market for the third time in 2026. The White Sox first released him coming out of spring training, and Voth has now elected free agency on two occasions after the Blue Jays designated him for assignment. Voth’s latest stint with Toronto lasted just three days, with the Blue Jays dropping him from their 40-man roster after he was lit up for five runs on five hits and four walks over 3.1 innings in a bulk-relief role last Friday in Baltimore. ”

Voth, 33, could return to the Blue Jays on a minor league deal, but given that he lasted a very short period of time with Toronto, any of MLB’s 30 teams can currently sign him.

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Austin Voth’s MLB Career

While Austin Voth’s stint with the Blue Jays hasn’t gone well, he has had some solid seasons across MLB.

He’s pitched for the Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, and Washington Nationals as well in his 8-year MLB career.

Voth holds a career ERA of 4.77 across 366+ innings with 344 strikeouts.

MLBTR.com hit the original news of Austin Voth being DFA’d, and outlined what his future could hold:

“It seems quite possible history will repeat itself with Voth’s latest trip through the DFA process. Assuming he isn’t claimed off waivers, he might opt for free agency and then re-sign with Toronto again, or he might just streamline things by accepting an outright assignment. Given how the Blue Jays are still dealing with numerous injuries to their starting pitchers, Voth might soon be called upon again to cover some innings, so he might view the Jays as his best route to another big league appearance.”

His last full body of work in MLB came in 2024 with the Seattle Mariners, where he posted a 3.69 ERA across 61 innings. In six innings with the Blue Jays so far this season, Austin Voth recorded just one strikeout.

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