Recently Injured Boston Red Sox Star Still Owed $30 Million

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox lost their series finale with the New York Yankees by a score of 16-1.

They also dropped three out of the four games in the Bronx.

That said, the good news was Trevor Story (and Roman Anthony) made their returns to the lineup.

Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic wrote (on Sunday): “It’s official: Roman Anthony and Trevor Story have been activated with Anthony Seigler and Mickey Gasper being optioned to Triple-A.”

Recently Injured Red Sox Star Owed $30 Million

Story finished his return to action with two hits, one strikeout and one run.

It’s worth pointing out that Story is still owed a lot of money by the Red Sox (h/t Spotrac).

He is due $25 million for the 2027 season (and has $5 million guaranteed in 2028).

Story is in the middle of his 5th season with Boston.

Right now, he is batting .214 with 36 hits, three home runs, 19 RBIs, 17 runs and four stolen bases in 42 games.

Prior to Boston, the two-time MLB All-Star had spent the first six years of his career with the Colorado Rockies.

He hit 123 home runs in his first four seasons at the MLB level.

For the Red Sox to make a deep run, they will need a healthy (and productive) Story.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

The Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with a 74-63 record in 137 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 40-31 in 71 games on the road).

On Monday night, the Red Sox will start a new series when they return home to host the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.