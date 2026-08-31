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Recently Injured Boston Red Sox Star Still Owed $30 Million

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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 24: Manager Chad Tracy #17 of the Boston Red Sox in the dugout during the eighth inning of their 6-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Fenway Park on May 24, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox lost their series finale with the New York Yankees by a score of 16-1.

They also dropped three out of the four games in the Bronx.

That said, the good news was Trevor Story (and Roman Anthony) made their returns to the lineup.

Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic wrote (on Sunday): “It’s official: Roman Anthony and Trevor Story have been activated with Anthony Seigler and Mickey Gasper being optioned to Triple-A.”

Recently Injured Red Sox Star Owed $30 Million

GettyTrevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox runs to score off of an RBI single hit by Nick Sogard #20 (not pictured) in the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City.

Story finished his return to action with two hits, one strikeout and one run.

It’s worth pointing out that Story is still owed a lot of money by the Red Sox (h/t Spotrac).

He is due $25 million for the 2027 season (and has $5 million guaranteed in 2028).

GettyTrevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox tags out Amed Rosario #14 of the New York Yankees in the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on August 30, 2026 in New York City.

Story is in the middle of his 5th season with Boston.

Right now, he is batting .214 with 36 hits, three home runs, 19 RBIs, 17 runs and four stolen bases in 42 games.

GettyTrevor Story #10 of the Boston Red Sox at bat during a game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park on July 21, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Prior to Boston, the two-time MLB All-Star had spent the first six years of his career with the Colorado Rockies.

He hit 123 home runs in his first four seasons at the MLB level.

For the Red Sox to make a deep run, they will need a healthy (and productive) Story.

Looking At The Red Sox Right Now

GettyFirst baseman Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox gets an out against the the New York Yankees in the first inning at Yankee Stadium on August 28, 2026 in New York City.

The Red Sox are the third-place team in the American League East with a 74-63 record in 137 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 40-31 in 71 games on the road).

On Monday night, the Red Sox will start a new series when they return home to host the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recently Injured Boston Red Sox Star Still Owed $30 Million

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