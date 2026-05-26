Red Sox Linked to 102 MPH Massachusetts Phenom in MLB Expert Prediction

The Boston Red Sox are being linked to one of the most electrifying arms in the 2026 MLB Draft class, as a new expert prediction has Boston landing Massachusetts high school phenom Brody Bumila, a towering left-hander who has touched 102 mph and zoomed up draft boards this spring.

With the Red Sox searching for long-term pitching upside and local interest around Bumila continuing to explode, the latest projection has Boston positioned to keep one of New England’s most heavily scouted prep stars close to home.

MLB Pipeline Slots Brody Bumila to Boston Red Sox at No. 20

“Leaning into the ‘don’t miss the guy in your own backyard’ idea here,” MLB Pipeline expert prospect analyst Jonathan Mayo wrote in a projection published last week, placing the 6-foot-9 Bishop Feehan senior in the 20th overall slot owned by the Boston Red Sox. Mayo noted that Bumila’s most recent start showed expanded use of his changeup and slider alongside his dominant fastball.

The slot value at No. 20 carries a projected $4,373,900 signing bonus, per Baseball America, which could be enough to persuade Bumila to set aside his commitment to pitch for the Texas Longhorns next season. Boston enters the week last in the AL East at 22-30, making this draft a critical investment in the future.

Not every major mock draft sends him to Boston. Baseball America slots Bumila 18th to the Cincinnati Reds. FanSided put him 25th to the Milwaukee Brewers in a mock draft released Monday. The Red Sox, at No. 20, sit squarely in that range.

The Athletic‘s Keith Law scouted Bumila’s outing against rival Xaverian Brothers and described the crowd of MLB talent evaluators as one of the largest he had witnessed at any single high school game all spring, with a half-dozen scouting directors among the onlookers. Bumila struck out 14 over the first six innings before running into trouble in the seventh, but Bishop Feehan won the game in extra frames.

Brody Bumila Scouting Profile: 80-Grade Fastball, UCL History

Bumila’s fastball grades at 80 on the 20-80 scouting scale — top of the chart. The Attleboro, Massachusetts, native reached 102 mph this spring and generates elite induced vertical break from his towering frame, piling up 69 strikeouts in just 27 senior-season innings.

But like most young fireballers, Bumila comes with risk attached. Law rated Bumila as a second-round talent, citing the absence of a reliable secondary pitch and a UCL injury that erased his entire junior year. He underwent an internal brace procedure on his elbow last May and returned at full strength for his senior campaign. His Bishop Feehan coach, Joe Breen, told MassLive‘s Lauren Campbell that results matter far more to Bumila than radar readings.

“He’s just a competitor, all he cares about is winning,” Breen said. “To him it’s not what did he hit on the radar gun, it’s if the other guys swung and missed.”

The last Massachusetts left-hander to generate this level of draft heat was Thomas White, who signed with the Miami Marlins 35th overall in 2023 for a New England-record $4.1 million bonus. White is now the top prospect in the Marlins system, according to Pipeline.

The 2026 draft is set for July 11 in Philadelphia.