Red Sox Finally Announce Lineup Decision Fans Waited Months to Hear

Boston Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy announced Friday that a lineup move fans have waited months for would finally be made. Marcelo Mayer is set to return to shortstop, the position the 22-year-old played for most of his baseball life, as soon as Sunday, ending the constant infield shuffling forced by Trevor Story’s injured list stint.

The move puts Mayer back where the Red Sox always envisioned him, at shortstop, with his long-term future at the position seeming to lie there. It also closes a chapter in which Boston burned through three different shortstop options since Story landed on the injured list Saturday.

Tracy Calls Marcelo Mayer ‘Cozy’ at Short

“He’s played (shortstop) his whole life,” Tracy said, as quoted by Boston Globe Red Sox insider Alex Speier, posting on social media Friday just hours before Boston was set to open a three-game holiday weekend series against the Minnesota Twins. Tracy described Mayer as “cozy” at the position and said the organization views shortstop as his primary home — though some occasional movement between shortstop and second base remains possible.

Tracy added that the move to short may not be permanent for Mayer, but, according to a report by MassLive‘s Chris Cotillo, the interim manager promised, “we’re definitely going to explore that.”

On Friday, with the Twins in town and left-hander Connor Prielipp on the mound for Minnesota, Tracy deployed switch-hitter Nick Sogard at shortstop and kept Mayer at second base — only the second time all season Mayer has started at second against a southpaw. Andruw Monasterio, who had started at shortstop four times since Story’s injured list placement, shifts to the designated hitter spot.

The message from Tracy was clear, even if he chose to hedge slightly. Mayer’s days as a second baseman are numbered, and Sunday represents the probable endpoint of the experiment, a position switch that previous manager Alex Cora, fired on April 25, consistently refused to reverse.

Mayer Played Shortstop Since Freshman Year of High School

The Red Sox drafted Mayer fourth overall out of Eastlake High School in Chula Vista, California, in 2021, signing him for a $6.6 million bonus. They made Mayer the organization’s highest draft pick since taking pitcher Mike Garman third overall in 1967, nearly six decades ago. They selected him specifically as a shortstop.

He became Eastlake’s varsity starter at the position as a freshman in 2018 and never let it go. By the time the Red Sox drafted him, MLB.com had ranked him the No. 1 overall prospect in the draft class, citing his advanced plate approach, elite bat-to-ball skills, and the defensive tools to remain at shortstop long term. Evaluators compared his offensive profile to Corey Seager.

Despite his history at shortstop, Boston has used Mayer primarily at second base this season, a practical accommodation with Story on the roster. Now that Story is sidelined, the path to shortstop has reopened, and Tracy, who has taken over as manager since Cora’s departure about a month ago, is not wasting time.

Payton Tolle takes the ball Friday against Minnesota, carrying a 2.05 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 30 2/3 innings into the start. The Red Sox arrive having won four of five games after sweeping Kansas City earlier in the week and sit at 22-27 overall, 10-8 in May.