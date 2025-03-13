Red Sox’ $313MM Man Changes Tune on Future With the Team: Report

When Boston Red Sox third baseman last spoke publicly in mid-February, it was to adamantly tell assembled reporters he was the team’s third baseman and to answer questions about his willingness to switch to DH with a simple, “no.”

The Red Sox’ $313MM man reversed course Thursday, telling a small group of reporters in Fort Myers he’s willing to do whatever the club asks to win despite his preference to remain at third base. “I spoke with them. I’m not going to share what we talked about here, just because it would, it would make me come off,” reported Tom Caron of NESN on Twitter. “You know, those are private conversations. So I told them everything from my point of view, my how I see things, and they know that.”

Rafael Devers’ role with the club was left in question after the team’s high-profile signing of gold glove third baseman Alex Bregman this spring, raising speculation about a potential position change to first or designated hitter.

Devers’ has historically been one of the league’s worst defensive third basemen, while Bregman has been one of the best.

Devers has also yet to appear in a game this spring while he attempts to regain strength in his shoulders. “Yeah, I really don’t know why there’s been such a big deal made about my shoulders since the first day here at camp,” said Devers, according to Caron, “I’ve been saying that my shoulders are good, and they’re good right now.”

Devers is slated to make his spring training debut Saturday.