Red Sox’ $313MM Slugger Looks Completely Lost at Season’s Outset

Fresh off a spring training position battle that will go down as one of the more dramatic sagas in Boston Red Sox team history, the team’s $313 million star —and now former third baseman— is off to a horrible start to 2025.

Rafael Devers opted for a different approach this spring, limiting himself to just five Grapefruit League appearances while getting most of his work done on the backfields against minor leaguers and teammates. The unconventional prep plan had the full backing of Red Sox skipper Alex Cora, who remained confident that his star slugger would be locked in when the season began.

“I did the work that I needed to do,” Devers said of his spring regimen. “I worked on my swing. I didn’t focus on anything else. I feel comfortable.”

Ugly At-Bats, Ugly Results

But through two games, the early returns have been tough to watch. Devers, now serving as the team’s designated hitter, has yet to record a hit in eight trips to the plate, striking out seven times — six of them on awkward swings unbecoming a hitter of his caliber. His lone ball in play was a routine groundout to first base, and he’s stranded five Red Sox baserunners along the way.

Friday night’s 4-1 loss to the Rangers added to the frustration, as Devers went 0-for-4 with four punchouts, leaving Boston looking for answers as their top bat struggles for answers.

“I know who I am, and at the same time it has only been two games,” Devers said to The Boston Globe postgame, via a translator. “I know I haven’t done my job and I haven’t done what I’m supposed to do. But everything will change.”

“The at-bats are OK,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said, of Devers’ struggles. “He’s doing a good job. It’s just one of those that he’s not catching up with fastballs. He’s going to keep working.”

