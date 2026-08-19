Red Sox Adley Rutschman Sends Strong Message in Win Over Diamondbacks

The Boston Red Sox beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-4 on Tuesday night at Fenway Park. The offense produced 13 hits and scored in five separate innings. Ranger Suarez pitched into the sixth after surrendering a grand slam in the third.

The win improved Boston to 68-58 and gave the Red Sox the series win.

Monday’s Fenway debut felt like a step in the right direction for the Red Sox’ deadline acquisition. Tuesday confirmed it.

Rutschman Delivers His Best Night Yet

Adley Rutschman arrived in Boston amid high expectations and spent his first stretch as a Red Sox player trying to find his footing. The adjustment was slow. The timing was off. The crowd’s frustration with his early struggles was audible at times during a stretch where he managed just a single hit across his first 17 at-bats.

Tuesday night erased that.

Rutschman pulled a two-strike changeup into left field for a two-run single in the first inning to give Boston an early cushion. In the third, after Gabriel Moreno’s grand slam briefly put Arizona ahead, Rutschman responded with a towering solo homer that cleared the right-field foul pole to knot the game. The blast snapped a drought that had stretched across his final weeks in Baltimore and his first games in Boston.

He finished 2 for 4 with a walk and three RBIs. It was the performance the Red Sox had been waiting for since the trade.

“Just being in a balanced position, on time and trying to do damage in the middle of the zone,” Rutschman said.

The Timing Finally Arrived

Chad Tracy traced the shift back to Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh.

Facing hard-throwing reliever Camilo Doval in his final at-bat, Rutschman stayed on a 97 mph sinker and drove it the opposite way. The outfielder made a diving catch to steal the hit, but the quality of the swing told Tracy something had changed.

“That was the first one when I saw him sync up, time up, and catch the ball out front,” Tracy said. “So that was the first good sign.”

Rutschman felt it too.

“Something felt pretty good there,” he said. “Then went out in the game and had a lot better swings. Just kind of rolling with that.”

Monday’s Fenway debut produced two hits and an RBI double. Tuesday took it further. Rutschman has now collected four hits in his last six trips to the plate, with a pair of extra-base knocks and four RBIs over that span. The timing that eluded him during the road trip has found its way back.

Gasper Produces for the Red Sox Once Again

Rutschman was not the only bat that came alive this week. Mickey Gasper, who was brought back from Triple-A over the weekend after Masataka Yoshida’s hamstring injury, has made an immediate impact from the bottom of the lineup.

Gasper hit home runs in consecutive games against Arizona after going his entire Red Sox tenure without one. On Tuesday he got on base four times from the nine-hole, adding a solo blast in the sixth and a run-scoring single in the seventh to go along with two walks.

Tracy has seen this pattern before from Gasper. Every time he gets called up, he produces right away.

“He can hit,” Tracy said. “The ball finds the barrel of his bat a lot.”

Final Word for the Red Sox

Monday was the first sign. Tuesday was the proof. Rutschman is finding his timing, connecting with the Fenway crowd, and starting to look like the catcher the Red Sox built their deadline around.

A two-run single. A homer over the foul pole. Three RBIs. The best night of his young Red Sox career.

With 36 games left and October approaching, the version of Rutschman that showed up Tuesday is the one Boston needs. The early struggles are fading. The real chapter is beginning.